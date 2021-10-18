×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan

The brand’s business plan foresees the launch of other 15 locations in Asia by the end of 2025.

The No. 21 store in Wuhan.
The No. 21 store in Wuhan. Courtesy of No. 21

No. 21 at K11: No. 21 continues its expansion in the Far East.

The fashion brand designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua is the latest addition to the shopping scene in Wuhan, the first city in the world to have experienced a lockdown due to the pandemic but which, over a year later, is in commercial bloom.

In particular, No. 21 has opened a store at the K11 Art Mall, in the city’s Qiaokou district. Developed in partnership with architect Hannes Peer, the 969-square-foot space features marquina marble, mirrored glass, wood and steel elements, combined with furnishings inspired by artworks of Damien Hirst.

The opening of the store, which carries the brand’s women’s, men’s and accessories collections, is part of a business plan that foresees the launch of 15 other locations in Asia by the end of 2025.

The No. 21 store in Wuhan.
The No. 21 store in Wuhan. Courtesy of No. 21

Distributed by Gilmar Group in more than 500 multibrand stores worldwide, No. 21 first set foot in China in 2016, when it unveiled a store in the Hangzhou Tower mall. This followed its debut in the Asian market two years earlier, when the brand opened its first flagship store in Tokyo’s Omotesando district and a series of shops-in-shop in South Korea.

As reported, earlier this year Italian multibrand retailer Antonia also opened a flagship store at the K11 Art Mall, which is part of the K11 Group founded by Adrian Cheng.

 

SEE ALSO:

Two Emerging Talents Are Designing Capsules for No. 21

No. 21 to Debut Beauty Line by Celebrity Makeup Artist Ayako

No. 21, Fila Collaborate on Capsule for the Japanese Market

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan’s

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad