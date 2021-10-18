No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan

No. 21 at K11: No. 21 continues its expansion in the Far East.

The fashion brand designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua is the latest addition to the shopping scene in Wuhan, the first city in the world to have experienced a lockdown due to the pandemic but which, over a year later, is in commercial bloom.

In particular, No. 21 has opened a store at the K11 Art Mall, in the city’s Qiaokou district. Developed in partnership with architect Hannes Peer, the 969-square-foot space features marquina marble, mirrored glass, wood and steel elements, combined with furnishings inspired by artworks of Damien Hirst.

The opening of the store, which carries the brand’s women’s, men’s and accessories collections, is part of a business plan that foresees the launch of 15 other locations in Asia by the end of 2025.

The No. 21 store in Wuhan. Courtesy of No. 21

Distributed by Gilmar Group in more than 500 multibrand stores worldwide, No. 21 first set foot in China in 2016, when it unveiled a store in the Hangzhou Tower mall. This followed its debut in the Asian market two years earlier, when the brand opened its first flagship store in Tokyo’s Omotesando district and a series of shops-in-shop in South Korea.

As reported, earlier this year Italian multibrand retailer Antonia also opened a flagship store at the K11 Art Mall, which is part of the K11 Group founded by Adrian Cheng.

