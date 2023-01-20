×
Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Fall 2023

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Noah Beck Gets Acting Notes from Noah Schnapp

The Noahs met up front row at the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi show, while Pierre Niney talked up his new Michel Gondry film.

Noah Beck TikTok AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Noah Beck attends the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. WireImage

Noah Beck is ready to take on 2023 with a new acting project.

The TikTok star is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy “The QB Bad Boy and Me,” based on one of the most popular Wattpad stories. Filming starts in March.

“New year, so new adventures. And it’s, yeah, it’s exciting; 2023 is about trying things,” he said of taking on the challenge.

It’s been a goal since he shot to social media fame. “I’ve been in acting classes for a little around two years now because I knew it was one thing that was like on my bucket list that I want to try. And I think I’m ready. I’m nervous but good nerves.”

He’d been chatting with “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp front row, who is already giving him pointers.

“We’ve been friends for a while now. It’s like ‘Noah squared,’” Beck joked. “I text him here and there and ask for tips and he’s great. I love him, he’s like a little brother to me.”

Beck, who started dipping his toe into fashion a little over a year ago, is now a front row regular and taking sartorial risks. “I try to keep my style versatile, and keep an open mind. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. At Thursday night’s Ami Alexandre Mattiussi show he sported a spangled green kerchief around his neck.

A very excited Hoshi, from the K-pop group Seventeen, met one of his idols – Usher – for the very first time. Usher introduced himself to Gwendoline Christie and the unexpected trio took snaps together.

French actor Pierre Niney also made the Ami front row, on a break from shooting his upcoming Netflix series “Fiasco.” The show follows a movie shoot that goes astray. The Cesar winner just wrapped “Le Livre des Solutions” with director Michel Gondry.

Niney plays a semi-biographical version of Gondry himself. “It’s not him but it’s about him. I’m not Michel, but I’m another Michel. I’m kind of like an avatar,” he said, trying to sum up the eclectic Gondry’s vision.

They shot in Gondry’s aunt’s house and the props were items he really used during the time period. “It’s really introspective, but at the same time he gives really funny notes like, ‘Sing a song in your head’ or ‘Go outside and scream, then come back and we’ll do another take.’ He’s always going somewhere you don’t expect him to go.”

The film is widely tipped to make a Cannes premiere, and Gondry also dressed the set for Thursday’s Louis Vuitton show earlier in the day.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

