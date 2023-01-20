Noah Beck Gets Acting Notes from Noah Schnapp

Noah Beck is ready to take on 2023 with a new acting project.

The TikTok star is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy “The QB Bad Boy and Me,” based on one of the most popular Wattpad stories. Filming starts in March.

“New year, so new adventures. And it’s, yeah, it’s exciting; 2023 is about trying things,” he said of taking on the challenge.

It’s been a goal since he shot to social media fame. “I’ve been in acting classes for a little around two years now because I knew it was one thing that was like on my bucket list that I want to try. And I think I’m ready. I’m nervous but good nerves.”

He’d been chatting with “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp front row, who is already giving him pointers.

“We’ve been friends for a while now. It’s like ‘Noah squared,’” Beck joked. “I text him here and there and ask for tips and he’s great. I love him, he’s like a little brother to me.”

Beck, who started dipping his toe into fashion a little over a year ago, is now a front row regular and taking sartorial risks. “I try to keep my style versatile, and keep an open mind. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. At Thursday night’s Ami Alexandre Mattiussi show he sported a spangled green kerchief around his neck.

A very excited Hoshi, from the K-pop group Seventeen, met one of his idols – Usher – for the very first time. Usher introduced himself to Gwendoline Christie and the unexpected trio took snaps together.

French actor Pierre Niney also made the Ami front row, on a break from shooting his upcoming Netflix series “Fiasco.” The show follows a movie shoot that goes astray. The Cesar winner just wrapped “Le Livre des Solutions” with director Michel Gondry.

Niney plays a semi-biographical version of Gondry himself. “It’s not him but it’s about him. I’m not Michel, but I’m another Michel. I’m kind of like an avatar,” he said, trying to sum up the eclectic Gondry’s vision.

They shot in Gondry’s aunt’s house and the props were items he really used during the time period. “It’s really introspective, but at the same time he gives really funny notes like, ‘Sing a song in your head’ or ‘Go outside and scream, then come back and we’ll do another take.’ He’s always going somewhere you don’t expect him to go.”

The film is widely tipped to make a Cannes premiere, and Gondry also dressed the set for Thursday’s Louis Vuitton show earlier in the day.