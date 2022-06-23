×
Noah Beck Speaks French in a Message to Paris Fashion Week

"Je t'aime Paris," the TikTok star says with a grin.

Noah Beck in Paris
Noah Beck in Paris Courtesy of Vincent Mui

“Je t’aime Paris!” Noah Beck says at the end of a recorded message saluting men’s fashion week, flashing the grin that’s made him a superstar on TikTok.

“It’s officially men’s spring-summer 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week,” he said, wearing “Over the last few seasons, I’ve been able to attend  some amazing shows with some of the most prestigious French brands, and I can’t wait to see what this week has in store.”

While IRL runway shows are back in force, the online platform for the Paris Fashion Week built by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and its digital partner, Launchmetrics, is up and running.

Beck is expected to attend the Ami Paris show tonight. In the video he wears a black leather blouson, black polo shirt piped in gray, and a black bucket hat.

A former elite collegiate soccer player, Beck left the University of Portland mid-pandemic for his burgeoning influencer career.

Since launching his TikTok account in early 2020 with lip-sync and short dancing videos, Beck has amassed more than 33.5 million followers and 9 million on Instagram. 

Since then, Beck has attended fashion shows by Thom Browne, Moschino, Louis Vuitton Men’s, Coach and Ralph Lauren. Brand partnerships have flourished: Beck posted an ad for Ralph Lauren’s new styling app a few days after the show, and in early April, he posted a Mother’s Day TikTok for Coach, which costarred his mom.

His presence – and the return of physical shows – should help boost traffic on the Paris Fashion Week site. Last January, page views for the men’s week climbed 46 percent to 205,000 views, while media impact value, or MIV, advanced 28 percent to 50.6 million euros.

