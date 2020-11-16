Nobis and brand ambassador Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka on Thursday will launch their first capsule collection comprised of outerwear and accessories, including Ibaka’s favorite, scarves.

The Canadian outerwear brand in December 2019 signed the NBA center as global brand ambassador, following the Raptors’ NBA championship. They worked together closely on the nine-piece genderless collection, which was first unveiled with the appointment, and includes a parka, anorak, bomber jacket, vests, hats and scarves, nodding to Ibaka’s affinity for scarves and his “Big Scarf Energy.”

The pieces share unique details for cold-weather outdoor activity, like reflective trims and iridescent logos, but each has its own attributes like the bomber jacket’s Primaloft insulation and water-repellent shell; membrane lamination and white duck down insulation in the parka, and multiple pockets on the windproof vest. The nylon ripstop bucket hat also has references to Ibaka, such as the tonal “S” logo on the front, and is reversible to show a camouflage print and Serge’s “Mafuzzy” catchphrase on the rim.

The collection will be available at Nobis stores and online, ranging in price from $60 to $995.

“Working with Nobis means expressing my own style off of the court,” said Ibaka. “By working hand in hand with them to create this capsule means we can all look more effortless and cool while we stay warm as the temperatures drop.”

But fans of Ibaka will recognize the significance of the scarves. The athlete earlier this year wore an extremely large pink knit scarf to a game and went viral with memes like a mock Valentine’s Day card. Days prior, he had a heated-yet-hilarious argument with Toronto Raptors teammate OG Anunoby on “Holt Renfrew presents Avec Classe,” the show he hosts on Uninterrupted, about scarves, during which Anunoby alleged that Ibaka copied him. Ibaka flexed his veteran status, saying he’s been wearing scarves for 10 years and that he doesn’t simply get dressed, he makes art.

“On ‘Big Scarf Energy’ and OG Anunoby, OG knows the truth and I think everybody else knows, too… He is a funny guy but obviously I’ve been into scarves years before him,” Ibaka said. “But fashion is not a competition, it’s just a way to express yourself. I’m happy he is into scarves though, so I’ll send him a few Nobis x Serge Ibaka ones.”