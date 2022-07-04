×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022

Accessories

Five High Jewelry Must-sees During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier on Going Coed, Menswear Push and Brand Milestones

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at Delvaux Party

The Belgian leather goods brand threw a garden party during Paris Couture Week.

Nolan Gerard Funk, Delvaux
Nolan Gerard Funk. Courtesy of Delvaux

TIE SCORE: Nolan Gerard Funk dons some expensive designer suits — Dior, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana — for his role in the upcoming Netflix series “Partner Track,” about the interpersonal dynamics at a New York law firm. Neckties galore, too.

“It was funny because we were shooting in an actual office building, at a real law firm, on the 49th and 51st floors…and there would be people going back to work in the elevator. And they would always look at us and be like, ‘You’re in the show because we don’t wear ties anymore,'” the Canadian actor related with a chuckle.

Funk, who recently appeared in “Flight Attendant,” was among VIPs mingling in Palais-Royal, where Delvaux had set up an idyllic garden party outside its original Paris boutique. Fans were handed out, but a breeze kept revelers cool as they sipped martinis and rosé wine mixed with strawberry puree.

Dressed in a white linen jacket, Delvaux chief executive officer Jean-Marc Loubier greeted the likes of deejay Laura de Greef, creative director Fredrik Robertsson and French actress Gaïa Weiss, who recently appeared in a Delvaux campaign spotlighting its summery Canvas Story bags and totes.

Belgian musician Sylvie Kreusch capped off the evening with a performance.

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Hot Summer Bags

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nolan Gerard Funk Discusses Neckwear at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad