Ralph Pucci’s Annual Charity Jazz Event Set for Feb. 28

JAZZ FOR A GOOD CAUSE: The Ralph Pucci International showroom transforms into a one-night jazz club on Feb. 28 when Norah Jones, the singer/songwriter with the smoky, nuanced voice, joins virtuosic bassist and composer Christian McBride in concert and conversation.

It’s Pucci’s sixth annual jazz set, called “The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian.” The event benefits Jazz House Kids, a nonprofit in Montclair, N.J., that has been impacting young people through music, mentoring and education for 19 years . McBride is married to Melissa Walker, the founder and president of Jazz House Kids.

“I’m a huge jazz fan,” said Pucci, whose 30,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse, at 44 West 18th Street in Manhattan spotlights luxury home furnishings, fashion, mannequins, art and photography in a single setting, with jazz music playing in the background.

Pucci said McBride and Jones will recount their experiences in the music business, discuss their creative and personal philosophies, and for the first time, they’ll perform together.

“I have so much respect for Norah,” McBride said. “Her musicianship is on such a high level, artists from a wide spectrum of genres have all wanted to work with her, especially me. I remember first hearing about Norah in 2000, just as she was about to sign with Blue Note Records. What she’s accomplished since then has been nothing short of astonishing.”

Pucci’s previous jazz nights featured McBride with Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Laurie Anderson, John Pizzarelli and Esperanza Spalding. McBride serves as artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival and Jazz House Kids, and hosts and produces NPR’s “Jazz Night in America.”

The evening starts with Champagne and hors d’oeuvres for the guests present, and will be livestreamed. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at Jazzhousekids.org or by calling 973-744-2273. COVID-19 protocols including required booster shot and testing will be strictly followed by everyone on site.