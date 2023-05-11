×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Nordstrom Taps Casablanca for Tennis Capsule in Latest Pop-up

The collection of men's and women's apparel, accessories and jewelry will also include a racquet and a colorful camera.

Casablanca@Nordstrom
Casablanca@Nordstrom's tennis-inspired capsule. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nordstrom has teamed with Paris-based contemporary brand Casablanca for its next pop-up.

The two companies have created an exclusive capsule of modern tennis-inspired athleisurewear for the Casablanca@Nordstrom concept. The line includes ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and eyewear for men and women including après-sport tracksuits, engineered knitwear and on-court looks.

In addition, a special collaboration with Mad Paris will also be offered, including a Contax G2 camera and the first Casablanca tennis racquet housed in a specially designed case featuring the brand’s signature perforated leather and colorblock branding.

Prices will range from $40 for logo ribbed socks to $8,240 for the camera. Printed men’s swim trunks are $325, a pique polo is $420, a women’s scallop-edge pleated skirt is $470 and a pearl logo necklace is $225.

Casablanca@Nordstrom
The capsule features a variety of bold colors. Courtesy of Nordstrom

“The Casablanca Tennis Club has always been an integral part of the brand’s DNA from the very beginning,” said Charaf Tajer, creative director of Casablanca.

“Charaf Tajer’s vision for Casablanca has always been a feast for the eyes,” added Jian Deleon, Nordstrom’s men’s fashion director. “He has a natural penchant for vibrant prints and rich color stories that really flesh out the world he’s been building over the past few seasons. The opportunity to bring that to our customers is exciting, especially when filtered through the lens of tennis. I’m a fan of how he subverts and reinterprets resort and leisurewear with his signature sense of irreverence.”

The capsule will be available online and in nine Nordstrom stores across the country beginning Thursday through the beginning of July.

