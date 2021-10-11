Nordstrom, Dr. Martens Team for Pop-up in New York

Nordstrom and Dr. Martens are teaming up with an immersive pop-up partnership at Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship.

The initiative, part of Nordstrom’s revolving Center Stage platform, features an exclusive, limited-release range of merchandise. The in-store experience brings to life a music venue atmosphere, complete with trusses, stage lighting, graffitied furniture and a live musical performance on Oct. 15.

The shop offers a full range of Dr. Martens styles for men, women and children as well as 30 unique products, such as the classic Merino and Collier styles. Other exclusive looks are also featured, like amped-up Moreno and Collier boots and three limited-edition styles, including the reengineered Audrick platform boot.

In addition to the shoppable music venue-inspired pop-up, Nordstrom and Dr. Martens will invite shoppers to experience a live performance with the New York City band Sunflower Bean. The band will perform on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Manhattan store’s first floor. It will also be livestreamed on @NordstromNYC and @drmartensusa.

“Dr. Martens and Nordstrom have a long history as partners in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and this year our brands have come together to build an even stronger partnership as the momentum in 2021 continues to grow,” said Lisa Kim, vice president of Dr. Martens Wholesale, in a statement. “Dr. Martens is proud to launch our Nordstrom Center Stage collaboration, celebrating our strengthened brand presence and creating a special Dr. Martens experience to further our consumer connection in Nordstrom NYC.”

An extended merchandise selection and elements of the pop-up will be available on Nordstrom’s web site as well as seven other Nordstrom locations, including Los Angeles and Murray, Utah.

The pop-up runs through Nov. 7.