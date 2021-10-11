×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Fashion

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

Business

Coach’s Top Team on Chemistry and Growth Opportunities

Nordstrom, Dr. Martens Team for Pop-up in New York

The shop offers a full range of Dr. Martens styles for men, women and children as well as 30 unique products.

By
Tara Larson
Plus Icon
The Dr. Martens pop-up shop at
The Dr. Martens pop-up shop at Nordstrom's Manhattan flagship. CONNIE ZHOU

Nordstrom and Dr. Martens are teaming up with an immersive pop-up partnership at Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship.

The initiative, part of Nordstrom’s revolving Center Stage platform, features an exclusive, limited-release range of merchandise. The in-store experience brings to life a music venue atmosphere, complete with trusses, stage lighting, graffitied furniture and a live musical performance on Oct. 15.

The shop offers a full range of Dr. Martens styles for men, women and children as well as 30 unique products, such as the classic Merino and Collier styles. Other exclusive looks are also featured, like amped-up Moreno and Collier boots and three limited-edition styles, including the reengineered Audrick platform boot.

In addition to the shoppable music venue-inspired pop-up, Nordstrom and Dr. Martens will invite shoppers to experience a live performance with the New York City band Sunflower Bean. The band will perform on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Manhattan store’s first floor. It will also be livestreamed on @NordstromNYC and @drmartensusa.

“Dr. Martens and Nordstrom have a long history as partners in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and this year our brands have come together to build an even stronger partnership as the momentum in 2021 continues to grow,” said Lisa Kim, vice president of Dr. Martens Wholesale, in a statement. “Dr. Martens is proud to launch our Nordstrom Center Stage collaboration, celebrating our strengthened brand presence and creating a special Dr. Martens experience to further our consumer connection in Nordstrom NYC.”

An extended merchandise selection and elements of the pop-up will be available on Nordstrom’s web site as well as seven other Nordstrom locations, including Los Angeles and Murray, Utah.

The pop-up runs through Nov. 7.

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nordstrom Opens Dr. Martens Pop-up at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad