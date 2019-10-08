Boll & Branch, a designer and retailer of sustainable home goods, has forged a partnership with Nordstrom to sell select full-line stores and nordstrom.com, beginning Oct. 21.

The Boll & Branch bedding collection will include its organic and Fair Trade-certified signature sheets, pillows and throw blankets.

The Boll & Branch home products will add to Nordstrom’s newly launched Sustainable Style category.

Boll & Branch launched five years and offers ethically conscious luxury bedding products. Retail prices range from $35 for a Heritage quilted sham to $450 for a down duvet insert. The products are Fair Trade-certified, derived from ethically sourced raw materials, without the use of harmful chemicals, pesticides or GMOs and are made in factories that prioritize sustainable incomes for their workers.

Boll & Branch is one of the largest consumers of Fair Trade-certified organic cotton and one of the largest direct-to-consumer home brands in the U.S. This is Boll & Branch’s first retail partner. It has one stand-alone store in The Mall at Short Hills in Short Hill, N.J., with plans to open more units in the coming year.

