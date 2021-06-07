Nordstrom has partnered with Free People for a New York City pop-up.

The brand, which has been carried by Nordstrom, will showcase its FP Beach and Endless Summer collections. The collections feature dresses, rompers, tops, shorts and bandeaus. Every item featured in the lineup is exclusive to Nordstrom and freepeople.com.

The Free People x Nordstrom Center Stage pop-up runs from today through July 11. The pop-up is located in Center Stage at the Nordstrom New York flagship, and nordstrom.com. There will also be elements of the pop-up and collection at 10 select Nordstrom stores.

For the launch, Nordstrom and Free People are hosting an influencer event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today featuring Natalie and Dylan Suarez, among other New York City-based influencers, to provide an exclusive first look at the pop-up. There will be a mini-guided bicycle tour through Central Park on branded beach cruiser bikes by Priority Bicycles, with photo moments at the park’s landmarks, followed by beach treats and an exclusive in-store shopping experience.

Customers can enjoy handmade all-natural fruit-flavored paletas by La NewYorkina at the flagship from noon to 4 p.m. on June 19 and June 26. In addition, Nordstrom will host a customer virtual live event on June 23 featuring the FP Beach design and buying teams.

