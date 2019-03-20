For the second stop of Christian Louboutin’s three-stop tour with Nordstrom, the designer touched down in Nashville for his inaugural visit to Music City. Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon appearance at Nordstrom the Mall at Green Hills in support of the Christian Louboutin Optical Illusions spring 2019 collection, the designer kicked back at Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook’s home. The Little Big Town band members toasted Louboutin along with Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, the Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, and other fashion and music insiders. And since what’s a trip to Nashville without taking in a live musical performance, The Brummies, Fancy and Lucie Silvas performed for the crowd throughout the night.

Louboutin was coy with details about his first Nashville visit (“I’ll have to keep for myself, but I had a very special dinner the first night”) but was more forthcoming about the first song he planned to strum out on the custom Gibson guitar that he was gifted during the event — in the designer’s signature red, naturally.

“Even though it may not be for the electric guitar, the first song that comes to mind is ‘Jolene,'” Louboutin offered.