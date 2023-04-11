Nordstrom to Partner With Sky High Farm Workwear on Latest Pop-up

As the temperatures warm up and city dwellers start longing to get out of the concrete jungle, Nordstrom is teaming with Sky High Farm Workwear in the Hudson Valley for its latest pop-up shop.

Sky High Farm, which is based in Ancramdale, New York, was founded by artist Dan Colen and Daphne Seybold, formerly of Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market, in 2011 as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to fresh, locally produced food. Its mission is supported by the funds raised through a number of limited-edition apparel drops.

Since its founding, Sky High Farm has donated more than 100,000 pounds of vegetables and 65,000 pounds of animal protein to food access organizations around New York State.

Sky High Farm Workwear was created in partnership with Dover Street Market Paris as part of its brand development department. Nordstrom carried its debut collection in spring 2022 within Space, its boutique for emerging designers.

The shop will remain open through May 7. Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Workwear@Nordstrom shop, which opens Thursday at the retailer’s New York store, will feature special collaborations from Sky High Farms’ contributing artistic director and photographer Quil Lemons, Ally Bo, Dickies, Converse and other brands that have worked with Sky High Farm’s team in Ancramdale to reimagine vintage pieces. The assortment will include matching denim sets, sweatsuits, embroidered shirts, knitwear, worker boots and sneakers.

The shop and the collection, which will also be offered on the retailer’s website, will remain through May 7.

To celebrate the launch, Nordstrom will be hosting an event at its New York City men’s store on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a panel discussion with Lemons and Seybold that will be moderated by Jian DeLeon, Nordstrom’s men’s fashion director.