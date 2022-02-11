Nordstrom Toasts Rickie De Sole With Fashion Week Cocktail Party

On Thursday night, New York designers took a break from show preparations to toast Rickie De Sole in her new role as women’s designer fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom.

Guests, including Prabal Gurung, Wes Gordon, Thom Browne, Gabriela Hearst, Victor Gelmaud, Jonathan Simkhai, Derek Lam, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Joseph Altuzarra, Thakoon Panichgul and Tanya Taylor, stopped by Wolf Restaurant on the second floor of the retailer’s Midtown store, where they were joined by industry peers like Steven Kolb, Fern Mallis, Ezra J. William, Tina Leung, Ken Downing and Nancy Chilton.

Nordstrom president and chief brand officer Pete Nordstrom held court throughout the packed restaurant, which also saw a strong showing of editors who Sole worked with during her tenure at Condé Nast.

“It’s exciting to be back at fashion week after Omicron and years of COVID-19, and to see friends and see new shows — and it’s nice to see so many evening shows,” said De Sole toward the end of the evening, when the party was still going strong. The former Vogue editor joined the retailer in January, and is gearing up for her first fashion week with her new team. “I’m looking at [fashion week] through a different lens,” she added.

Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim and Prabal Gurung. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ezra J. William, Rickie De Sole and Tina Leung. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com