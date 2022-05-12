Nordstrom’s New Sports-inspired Pop-up

Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up.

The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.

The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis; 2XU, District Vision, Hoka One One, O Design Studio, On Running and Y-3 for running and training, and Rapha, MAAP and Pas Normal Studios for cycling.

Five of the 16 brands of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories will be available at Nordstrom for the first time. Prices will range from $7 to $500.

Golfer Hayden Sylte in Bogey Boys. Daniel Fickle

“Heading into summer, we are excited to offer the Nordstrom customer a fresh take on sports product,” said Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer and new concepts. “Whether you are a performance athlete or just trying out a sport for the first time, we hope Concept 017 offers something unique and interesting you may not have seen before.”

To promote the shop, Nordstrom produced a campaign featuring a cast of real-life athletes, including tennis player Jordaan Ashley, runner Chris Focus, golfer Hayden Sylte and cyclist Ron Holden.

Concept 017: Sports! will launch May 12 and remain in place through the end of July online and at 13 Nordstrom stores around the U.S., including the men’s store in New York and the Seattle flagship.