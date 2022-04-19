×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: April 19, 2022

Norma Kamali Joins Panel Discussion on Sustainability and Fashion Trends

Also on the panel are Deborah Koenigsberger, Cynde Watson, Carlton Jones, and Constance White.

Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali Andrew H. Walker/WWD

Norma Kamali will join Deborah Koenigsberger, owner of the luxury fashion boutique Noir et Blanc and the retail shop next door, The Thrifty Hog; Constance White, fashion editor and author of “How to Slay”; Cynde Watson, director of artistry at It Cosmetics, and Carlton Jones, stylist, designer, founder and chief executive officer of his eponymous fashion brand, for a panel discussion Thursday.

The topics are sustainability, fashion trends and looking good while doing good. The panel will be moderated by fashion journalist Teri Agins at the Noir et Blanc boutique at 7 West 25th Street in New York at 1 p.m. It will be followed by cocktails and light bites. 

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a discussion of spring beauty tips, demonstrations and a Q&A with Watson. On Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. will be a fashion show and reception featuring Jones’ spring 2022 collection.

This is all part of a nine-day initiative, Fashion & Fill-Antropy, that began April 15 and runs through Saturday, where people are spring cleaning and donating to The Thrifty Hog in support of homeless moms and kids. Trunk shows took place at the store last weekend.

A VIP two-day pass is $100 ($150 at the door) and a general ticket is $50 ($75 at the door or $25 with clothing drop). An all event platinum Champagne pass is $250, or $300 at the door.

