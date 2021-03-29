Norma Kamali will present her collection and read from her new book, “I Am Invincible,” at the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Ladies Luncheon this summer.

The luncheon will be held Aug. 20 in Southampton, N.Y. at T Bar restaurant. In the past, the event was held in May in New York City, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they decided to move it to the Hamptons so it could be held outdoors. This is the seventh year of the event.

Past presenters have included Nicole Miller, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, St. John, Jason Wu and Dennis Basso.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will be directed to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. Tickets are $300 per person or $3,000 for tables of 10.

