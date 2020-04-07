Norman Tan will head up the soon-to-be launched Singaporean edition of Vogue as editor in chief, Condé Nast has revealed.

The English-language title, which is being produced as a licensee agreement with Indochine Media, is still on schedule to launch this fall and will be Condé Nast’s second attempt at the market. The title operated for a short time with a different local partner in the Nineties.

Tan joins Vogue Singapore from Esquire Singapore, where he held the role of editor in chief for over two years and previously launched Buro Singapore in 2015. He graduated from the University of Melbourne with a double degree in commerce and law.

“Norman has a winning combination of refined taste, creativity and discipline. His Esquire was one of the best in the world and I still keep his April 2019 issue on artificial intelligence on my desk as an example of an outside-the-box approach on publishing in the modern media landscape,” said Karina Dobrotvorskaya, executive director of editorial development at Condé Nast. “This is an attribute to what we look for in our Vogue editors, where our job is to surprise and inspire our readers with everything we do — especially under the current challenging and ever-changing reality. I have no doubt that Norman will excel in doing so.”

“It is a privilege to be appointed as the editor in chief of Vogue Singapore and to have the opportunity to launch this iconic title alongside a talented and passionate team that is ready to push boundaries,” said Tan.

View Gallery Related Gallery Feel Good Fashion from Fall 2020: Fantasy Fix

“In these unprecedented times, the power of Vogue to shine a light on the critical issues of our day and to lead the conversation on how fashion can drive positive change, is even more important,” he continued. “Vogue Singapore will champion the Southeast Asia region, inspire readers with striking fashion imagery, and engage the community through thought-provoking journalism across multiple platforms. I look forward to being a part of the Vogue family and sharing the same Vogue values as my future colleagues do.”

The title also announced Bettina von Schlippe as publisher of Vogue Singapore. She served as the publisher of Buro Singapore for five years and prior to that founded her own p.r. and lifestyle agency R.S.V.P. in 2003, where she managed luxury portfolios including Chanel, Cartier, L’Oréal and Salone del Mobile among others.

Vogue Singapore is the 27th edition of the brand worldwide. Vogue is published in Australia, Brazil, Mainland China, Czech Republic and Slovakia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Latin America, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K., Ukraine and the U.S.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Vogue Singapore to Re-Launch This Fall >>