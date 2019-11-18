North Sails has been supplying sails for the America’s Cup for decades. Now the Milan-based company has stepped up its involvement by becoming the official clothing partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

The race, which will get under way in April, will crown a winner in early 2021.

North Sails’ capsule collection will center around sustainable performance products. The men’s and women’s collection will include a three-layer jacket, vest, Windbreaker, soft shell, mid-weight jacket, polos, technical T-shirts, shorts, swim shorts and caps, all made from recycled materials.

Vicente Castellano, North Sails’ apparel executive chairman, said the America’s Cup “embodies values that resonate very closely with us. We look forward to launching an America’s Cup collection crafted entirely from recycled materials, inspired by this high-performance sport and our passion to protect the oceans for future generations.”

A spokesman for America’s Cup Events, organizers of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, said North Sails was a welcome addition as an official partner because of its reputation for producing “innovative performance clothing.”

The collection will be launched this month at all North Sail stores, retail stores in Europe and online.

The America’s Cup is the world’s oldest sporting trophy, with a history dating back 168 years.