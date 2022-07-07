×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

A Closer Look at North West’s Paris Couture Week Outfits

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seems to be stealing the show at couture week with her grasp on street style.

North West
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim
North West Paris Couture Week Style:
North West Paris Couture Week Style:
North West Paris Couture Week Style:
View ALL 7 Photos

North West is taking Paris Couture Week by storm.

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has emerged as a style star of the coveted couture week, where she sat front row at Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier, and explored Parisian landmarks, including the Louvre.

Walking side by side with her reality star-turned-entrepreneur mother and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, North West has taken stylish cues from her own parents by wearing pieces from labels such as Balenciaga, Crocs and even Pastelle, her father’s now-defunct brand he founded in 2004.

On Tuesday, West stepped out with her mother to visit the Balenciaga store in Paris where she wore an outfit that paid homage to her father. The nine-year-old was wearing an oversize royal blue varsity jacket from the Pastelle archives. The rapper famously wore the same jacket to the 2008 American Music Awards.

Related Galleries

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian and North West are seen on July 5 in Paris. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images

She paired the outfit with chunky black platforms from the Crocs and Balenciaga collaboration, black trousers, rectangular blue shades and a mini black bag from Balenciaga.

Later that night, while dining at the Ferdi restaurant, West wore an oversize black bedazzled denim jacket over a black Balenciaga T-shirt, black trousers and the same Crocs x Balenciaga platforms. She topped off the look with a charm necklace and a pair of black sunglasses to match her mother.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Ryan leaving Costes restaurant in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. 05 Jul 2022 Pictured: North West Ryan Romulus. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA875036_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
North West (right) in Paris during Paris Couture Week. Spread Pictures / MEGA
For the Balenciaga couture show Wednesday, West wore a long-sleeve black graphic T by the fashion house paired with ripped black jeans, black sunglasses and the same platform black Crocs. She sat front row with her grandmother, Jenner, while her mother walked the runway as part of the show.

Kim Kardashian and North West arrive at a restaurant on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
North West and Kim Kardashian arrive at a restaurant on July 6 in Paris. GC Images

The same day, West and Kardashian quickly changed in time for their appearance at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show, which was guest designed by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain.

The two quickly went viral on social media as fans were quick to notice that the mother-daughter duo’s fashion paid tribute to Gaultier and Madonna’s looks when they walked the runway of an amfAR fashion show in 1992.

Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian and North West Stephane Feugere/WWD

Kardashian wore a custom bustier-style dress with a corset top and formfitting pinstripe skirt. The look was a modernized version of Madonna’s breast-bearing one. Meanwhile, West wore a white button-down top with a black tie under a vest pinstripe midi dress paired with mid-calf leather black boots and a matching paper boy hat.

The two wore matching nose rings and black round sunglasses to top it off.

For a visit to the famed Louvre Museum on Thursday, West looked to more outfits from the Crocs and Balenciaga collaboration, wearing the platforms once more and a Croc-inspired black crossbody bag. She also wore black jeans and what looked like a custom Balenciaga hoodie with the words “North” and “Balenciaga” emblazoned on it.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North West Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show in Miami

North West Makes Her Rap Debut at Yeezy Season 8

North West Leads a New Generation of Beauty Enthusiasts

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Hot Summer Bags

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

North West Paris Couture Week Style:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad