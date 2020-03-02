North West Makes Her Rap Debut at Yeezy Season 8

North West is following in her famous father’s footsteps.

The six-year-old took the runway at Kanye West’s surprise Yeezy Season 8 runway show on Monday during Paris Fashion Week, performing an original rap as models made their walks.

North West rapped against an auto-tuned beat, repeating lines like “yeah, cool, cute,” and “What are those?” as well as a few “woahs” as the fashion crowd cheered her on.

She was later joined by her dad, who smiled proudly at her as she continued performing. While this is her debut performance, she has routinely joined her dad at his regular Sunday Service gatherings, with videos of her dancing and singing going viral.

