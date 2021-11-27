×
Notable Fashion Awards Winners Throughout the Years

Daniel Lee, Marco Bizzarri, Jonathan Anderson, Christopher Bailey, Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Lee Alexander McQueen, and John Galliano have all bagged several top prizes at the Fashion Awards.

Daniel Lee, Marco Bizzarri, Jonathan Anderson,
Daniel Lee, Marco Bizzarri, Jonathan Anderson, Christopher Bailey, Kim Jones, Stella McCartney, Lee Alexander McQueen and John Galliano AP/Courtesy/WWD

On the eve of the Fashion Awards, which is set to return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night, WWD looks back at some of the most notable winners throughout the years:

Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee
Bottega Veneta former creative director Daniel Lee Courtesy Photo

Daniel Lee, former creative director at Bottega Veneta, set a new record by bagging four major awards at the Fashion Awards in 2019: brand of the year, accessories designer, British women’s wear designer, and designer of the year. He was also nominated for this year’s Designer of the Year Award. But given his recent surprising split from Bottega Veneta, it’s unlikely that he will attend the event.

Marco Bizzarri
Marco Bizzarri Lexie Moreland/WWD

Gucci chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri, who was credited for successfully reviving the brand alongside creative director Alessandro Michele, took home the business leader award three times in a row from 2016 to 2018. This year, Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award.

The British Fashion Council noted that, in the past year, Michele has presented Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, launched Vault by Gucci, and opened the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibit and the Gucci Archive in Florence, “continuing to expand the scope of what a traditional luxury fashion brand should be.”

Jonathan Anderson
Jonathan Anderson James Mason

Loewe creative director and JW Anderson founder Jonathan Anderson has been a Fashion Awards darling since he won the emerging talent award, ready-to-wear back in 2012. In 2017 and 2015, he took home two major awards — accessories designer of the year and British designer of the year, womenswear and men’s wear designer of the year and women’s wear designer of the year, respectively.  This year, he is nominated for the designer of the year award.

Christopher Bailey
Christopher Bailey PA Wire/PA Images

Christopher Bailey, the former creative director of Burberry, won a total of six awards at the Fashion Awards between 2005 to 2015, including an outstanding contribution to British fashion award, three men’s wear designer of the year awards, and two designer of the year awards.

Kim Jones
Kim Jones Courtesy of Fendi

Kim Jones, Dior artistic director of men’s and Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women, is another regular at the Fashion Awards. Since taking home the men’s wear designer award in 2006, he has received a total of five awards, in recognition of his outstanding work at Dunhill, Louis Vuitton, and Dior Men. In 2018 he was given the inaugural Trailblazer Award. This year, he is once again nominated for the designer of the year award.

Stella McCartney has long been fashion’s most stalwart champion of the environment.
Stella McCartney Lexie Moreland/WWD

Stella McCartney has won a total of eight awards over the years. She first took home the glamour designer award in 2000, and most recently was the recipient of the special recognition award for innovation in 2017.

Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen ASSOCIATED PRESS

The late Lee Alexander McQueen dominated the Fashion Awards between 1996 to 2004. He was named designer of the year four times, in 1996, 1997, 2001, and 2003. Under Sarah Burton, the brand won an additional three awards in recent years. 

John Galliano
John Galliano ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Galliano was another Fashion Awards favorite back in the day. He also took home the designer of the year award four times, in 1987, 1994, 1995, and 1997, in which he shared the title with Alexander McQueen. In 2009, he was honored with the BFC outstanding achievement in fashion design award.

