A catastrophic fire took hold of the Notre Dame Cathedral, one of Paris’ most iconic landmarks on Monday.

The blaze set off on Monday afternoon and continued to rage throughout the evening. Thousands of onlookers in the City of Light watched from the bridges and sidewalks as the building’s famed spire, which painted the Paris cityscape for more than 800 years, collapsed into the flames. No casualties have been reported and there has been no cause for the fire cited at press time. The 14th-century French Gothic building, with its pointed arches, intimidating gargoyles and rose windows was immortalized in film and literature, most notably in Victor Hugo’s classic novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Designers and dozens of members of the fashion industry have taken to their social media feeds in tribute to the French landmark. See their posts here:

