Improbable fashion collaborations just keep coming, the latest being a crafty Parisian accessories brand with what is likely the most famous church in the world.

Cue the Notre-Dame x Sophie Cano Paris collection, to be sold exclusively on the Notre-Dame de Paris website as well as its concept store, not far from the medieval Catholic cathedral, currently undergoing reconstruction following the devastating roof fire in 2019.

Cano reprised the church’s famous rose windows as circular wallets and decorated small flap purses and pouches with embroidered images of the French Gothic edifice, one of the most famous and beloved landmarks in Paris.

Founded in 2016, Sophie Cano Paris is dedicated to travel-inspired accessories that bear the intricate handiwork of a leather workshop near Delhi, India, her partner in the venture. Cano worked for companies including Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld before launching her accessories brand, inspired by the handiwork of the Delhi artisans.

She noted they work in small houses with thick walls and giant fans to ward off the heat, and earn twice as much as workers further out on Delhi’s periphery.

Today Cano’s collection includes intricately detailed and embroidered handbags, most retailing for under 270 euros, plus totes, small leather goods, belts, jewelry and scarves. Cano has an e-shop and wholesales to several dozen boutiques around the world.

