Novak Djokovic’s Deportation Has His Sponsors on a Tightrope

A FINE LINE: It has been a tenuous few weeks for the number-one ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic and the following ones may lead to more uncharted paths.

While the Australian Open got underway Monday, the elite tennis player was several countries away, having been deported by Australian officials over its COVID-19 vaccination rules. The no longer defending Australian Open champion had contested in court that a medical exemption — a coronavirus infection last month. After arriving in Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open, the unvaccinated player was first detained for five days until a federal court initially overturned the revocation of his visa. allowed him to be released. But Australian authorities reversed course a few days later and deported the tennis pro.

With sponsors like Lacoste, Asics, Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head, Djokovic’s eligibility in major tennis tournaments is essential to his livelihood. Asked whether his deportation would impact his sponsorship deals with each of these brands, only Lacoste and Peugeot had acknowledged the requests Monday.

Djokovic first signed with Lacoste in 2017. Last summer the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025. When the extension was revealed in late August, Lacoste tweeted the news, noting, “The exceptional athlete and men’s tennis world #1 shares common values with the French Crocodile: audacity, commitment and elegance.”

On Monday a Lacoste spokeswoman noted how the Australian authorities had canceled Djokovic’s visa, making it impossible for him to compete in the Australian Open. “As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia,” the statement read.

The Lacoste spokesperson did not respond when asked if that review would involve determining whether he violated his contract by being deported or in any other way.

The statement added, “We wish everyone an excellent tournament and thank the organizers for all their efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staffs and spectators.”

A Peugeot spokesperson declined comment Sunday about Djokovic’s Australian Open situation.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, has worked with a series of brands through the years. After first turning professional in 2003, he sported Adidas. Once that contract ran its course, he switched camps for Sergio Tacchini but that alliance reportedly fell apart after the company could not keep pace with Djokovic’s bonus payments. From there, Uniqlo enlisted the Serbian-born athlete for a five-year deal.