British editor and author Rosie Nixon, in New York for the U.S. launch of her novel “The Stylist,” was doing some fantasy casting on Tuesday night at a cocktail party hosted by her luxury consultant friend Marigay McKee.

Nixon recently scored a deal to turn her 2016 book into a feature film, with Karen McCullah of “Legally Blonde” fame conscripted for the screenplay. The plot involves a kooky sales associate who takes a new job assisting a jet-setting celebrity stylist through Hollywood award season.

“Probably an ingénue for the assistant role. Lily Collins would be wonderful,” mused Nixon, editor in chief of the U.K. edition of Hello! magazine. “I’m a huge fan of her work.”

As for the high-powered stylist, she floated Sarah Jessica Parker or Sandra Bullock as ideal actresses. “Or it would be interesting to see Nicole Kidman turn her hand to this kind of comedy role,” Nixon said, noting cameras should roll next year in London and Los Angeles.

Francesca Dutton, producer of the forthcoming film, was also present, along with LVMH executive Anish Melwani and Faith Connexion founder Maria Buccellati. Nixon and McKee donned silver sequin dresses by Sachin & Babi and worked the room.

Nixon just started on her third novel — about a group of women who all meet in London because they are having a baby at the same time. “It is a story of friendship, families, secrets and lies, with a backdrop of baby wipes and a side helping of sleepless nights,” she teased.