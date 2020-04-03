ON THE MOVE: Even with most of the country shut due to the coronavirus, London’s cultural institutions have found a way to ensure the proverbial show goes on. Nowness, the cultural streaming platform, has partnered with Serpentine Galleries and K11 Art Foundation to launch “Out of Blueprints,” a digital exhibition of moving images by East Asia-based artists.

The Chinese artist Cao Fei has kickstarted the virtual lineup, presenting a film titled “Same Old, Brand New” which was made in collaboration with fellow artist Dickson Dee.

The film documents her 2015 Art Basel Hong Kong commission, speaks to the hectic pace that comes with living in modern Asian cities, and features animations of popular Eighties arcade games like Pac Man, projected across the entire façade of Hong Kong’s International Commerce Centre, the largest building in the city.

“At this time when culture is under severe threat of being cancelled, partnerships of this kind to keep exhibitions digitally active are more important than ever,” said Jefferson Hack, co-founder of Dazed Media and founder of Nowness.

The upcoming roster of presenting artists will be refreshed every Friday, and will feature Zheng Yuan, Kim Heecheon and Hsu Che-Yu.

“At this current moment, it’s important that cultural institutions look beyond their walls and think about how they can reach everyone, wherever they are. Generosity and solidarity and collaboration is key; it’s imperative to support artists at this time. When we give artists a platform for expression, the problems of the world can be understood with honesty and hope,” said Bettina Korek, chief executive officer, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director, of the Serpentine Galleries.

Other art world institutions are also having to adapt to the new (and temporary) reality. This week, Tate announced that its Andy Warhol retrospective, which opened on March 12, will still be accessible via a free online tour on the gallery’s YouTube channel and website. The Aubrey Beardsley exhibition at Tate Britain, which was set to run until May 25, will be given similar treatment.