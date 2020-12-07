Ntwrk and digitally native sports network Overtime have teamed on an apparel collection inspired by sneaker customizer and longtime Overtime collaborator Sierato.

The collection comprised of apparel including Ts and hoodies and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers designed by Sierato is supported by an episode of Overtime’s “Trick My Kicks” on the artist’s beginnings as a tattoo artist and later sneaker customizer. The collection launches at 8 p.m. today.

Overtime has partnered with Sierato, whose real name is Cory Bailey, on a number of projects in the past including two apparel collections. The latest apparel collection features galaxy prints, lightning, Sierato’s signature airbrush and masking tape and tags that read “Laboratory Sample not for Commercial Use,” nodding to the artist’s basement in Baltimore where he customizes footwear. Prices range from $40 for T-shirts to $300 for the customized sneakers.

“In the same way that Overtime has supported athletes on their journey to get to the next level, I know we can do the same for artists, designers and creators,” said Tyler Rutstein, general manager and head of merchandising at Overtime. “Sierato is the perfect embodiment of that — an artist who never gave up on his dreams and created his own path. We’re excited to partner with Ntwrk on this release because of our alignment as disruptors in our respective spaces. Overtime has disrupted sports content for the next generation and Ntwrk is shaping the culture of drops and commerce from apparel to footwear.”

In addition, Ntwrk just wrapped its Beyond the Streets virtual art fair that featured artists and brands such as André Saraiva, Futura2000, Mister Cartoon, Felipe Pantone, Shantell Martin, Shepard Fairey, Ron English, Joshua Vides, Takashi Murakami, Mitchell & Ness, Claw Money and Chinatown Market, among others.