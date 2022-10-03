×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

EXCLUSIVE: Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude Beauty Director

The influencer and model will play a key role in product development and brand growth.

Sofia Richie for Nudestix, beauty director
Sofia Richie for Nudestix Photo by Cibelle Levi

Nudestix and Sofia Richie are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The beauty brand has tapped the influencer and model to be its first Nude beauty director. Richie will be working with the brand on product development, brand growth and community outreach. 

“I’m thrilled to join the Nudestix family and bring the brand into its next exciting stage of life,” Richie said in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s practical, yet powerful approach to beauty and skin care, so to be a part of a brand that I authentically use in my everyday life and be a part of its future development is exciting.” 

Related Galleries

Richie will be working with the company on both Nudestix and Nudeskin, the recently launched skin care brand. She will also help Nudestix with a new category launch that is slated for this December. 

Sofia Richie for Nudestix. Photo by Cibelle Levi

Richie has been in the spotlight since 2012, modeling in magazines and working with brands like Jeremy Scott, Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger and others. Over the last few years, she’s collaborated with her sister, Nicole Richie, on her House of Harlow 1960 fashion brand, creating a fashion collection together. She’s also served as the face of PrettyLittleThing and Nip + Fab.

“Sofia perfectly embodies the Nudestix Nude Beauty ideals,” said Nudestix cofounder Taylor Frankel. “As a natural minimalist, busy business woman, philanthropist and soon-to-be wife — our paths had crossed through her love for nude, easy-to-use, minimalist and high-performance products that are clean, vegan and sustainable. As Nude beauty director, we are looking forward to Sofia’s continuous partnership and support in product development, content and brand.” 

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Hot Summer Bags

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad