EXCLUSIVE: Nudestix Taps Sofia Richie as Nude Beauty Director

Nudestix and Sofia Richie are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The beauty brand has tapped the influencer and model to be its first Nude beauty director. Richie will be working with the brand on product development, brand growth and community outreach.

“I’m thrilled to join the Nudestix family and bring the brand into its next exciting stage of life,” Richie said in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s practical, yet powerful approach to beauty and skin care, so to be a part of a brand that I authentically use in my everyday life and be a part of its future development is exciting.”

Richie will be working with the company on both Nudestix and Nudeskin, the recently launched skin care brand. She will also help Nudestix with a new category launch that is slated for this December.

Sofia Richie for Nudestix. Photo by Cibelle Levi

Richie has been in the spotlight since 2012, modeling in magazines and working with brands like Jeremy Scott, Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger and others. Over the last few years, she’s collaborated with her sister, Nicole Richie, on her House of Harlow 1960 fashion brand, creating a fashion collection together. She’s also served as the face of PrettyLittleThing and Nip + Fab.

“Sofia perfectly embodies the Nudestix Nude Beauty ideals,” said Nudestix cofounder Taylor Frankel. “As a natural minimalist, busy business woman, philanthropist and soon-to-be wife — our paths had crossed through her love for nude, easy-to-use, minimalist and high-performance products that are clean, vegan and sustainable. As Nude beauty director, we are looking forward to Sofia’s continuous partnership and support in product development, content and brand.”