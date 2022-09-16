Twenty Four Ukrainian Fashion Brands Unite for Pop-up Store in SoHo

Knowing that the continuous news coverage of the war in Ukraine is not enough to keep millions in tune with the suffering and destruction that is ongoing there, four Ukrainian fashion designers and two other Ukrainian brands staged a group presentation during New York Fashion Week to bolster their businesses and to humanize their country’s plight.

Approximately 7.2 million people have fled Ukraine for other parts of Europe and an estimated 8 million people have been displaced within the country.

Now consumers in New York can support one of the labels that was part of the New York Fashion Week event as part of an even wider assortment of Ukrainian brands at a pop-up store in SoHo. Twenty four Ukrainian fashion and accessories brands are being offered at Doors NYC’s location at 426 West Broadway until Oct. 3. The brands will also be online on the Doors NYC website. The range of labels varies from established ones, like Litkovskaya, whose founder Lilia Litkovskaya visited New York earlier this week, to lesser-known emerging ones, including Cult Naked, Dhsuz, Kris Maran, Aisenberg Denim, Vikele Studio, Oversized Studio, Guranda, La Musa, Chego, Mashat, La Marina and Sheezen.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska have encouraged Ukrainian business owners to keep operating as a way to offset the war’s impact on the local economy and to express the country’s resilience.

The pop-up will be getting more attention next week, thanks to a scheduled visit from Latvia’s First Lady Andra Levite on Sept. 20. She will be supporting the initiative by meeting with Doors NYC’s founder Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, who is originally from Latvia, and who has a grandmother from Ukraine.

Online, the Doors NYC site highlights how “local businesses are doing their best to stay afloat despite the immense human tragedy and chaos, and that “another way to help is to support independent Ukrainian fashion and art talent whose livelihood depends on their businesses.”

An estimated 220,000 people are employed in the textiles industry in Ukraine.

The team at Doors NYC has been working on putting together pop-ups for Ukrainian fashion brands for the last four months. As a self-funded start-up, Doors NYC is calling on supporters and shoppers to spread the word about the Ukrainian fashion designers pop-up by not just spending at the SoHo pop-up or online, but also by plugging the effort on social media via #supportUkraine.

Started in May 2021, Doors NYC is a multidimensional platform offering e-commerce, PR showroom, wholesale showroom and experiential pop-up platform for independent fashion designers, niche brands and emerging artists. The company works with 20-plus innovative creatives in the fields of fashion and art.