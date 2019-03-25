The New York City Economic Development Corporation’s Made in New York campus is all about strengthening domestic manufacturing. True to that ethos, the Brooklyn-based team of nARCHITECTS, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture have been selected to design the garment production hub at the Bush Terminal in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Started in 1999 by Eric Bunge and Mimi Hoang, nArchitects favors conceptually driven, socially engaging and technologically innovative work. The firm’s portfolio includes the expansion of the 450,000-square-foot ABC Dbayeh department store in Beirut and, Mini’s A/D/O design space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The firm is also part of the winning team led by James Corner Field Operations for Pierscape, the redesign of Chicago’s Navy Pier, Illinois’ most popular tourist attraction.

Perkins Eastman and nARCHITECTS will reimagine the two city-owned buildings on the Made in New York campus into a 200,000-square-foot garment manufacturing hub and a 160,000-square-foot light industrial manufacturing facility. In addition, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, along with Dewberry engineers, have gotten the nod to lead infrastructure, streetscape, and public realm improvements across the nine-acre waterfront campus. Work for the garment hub and public realm improvements are expected to get underway this fall.

The Made in NY campus is meant to bring together creative manufacturing uses and provide affordable, “best-in-class” industrial facilities for garment manufacturing, film, media production, and related services and industries. The project’s first phase includes the new public realm and the garment manufacturing hub that will provide spaces and program support to companies working in pattern making, marking and grading, cutting and sewing, and sample making. The setup is supposed to make the area more accessible for local residents. The NYCEDC’s president and chief executive officer James Patchett described the Made in New York Campus as “a signature project for NYCEDC” that “fuses economic development with design and construction, and community.”

In announcing the project in 2017, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Made in New York campus will support more than 1,500 permanent jobs for garment manufacturing and film and television production, and the build-out of modern garment manufacturing space, sound stages and other campus improvements is expected to create more than 800 construction jobs.