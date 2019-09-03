During New York Fashion Week, IMG and Endeavor Streaming will launch NYFW: All Access, a new direct-to-consumer live-streaming service that will showcase more than 60 live fashion shows and exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and host coverage from Emily Didonato, an IMG model and YouTube personality, along with special guests. The new offering will be available starting Wednesday.

NYFW: All Access will live-stream every runway show that takes place at Spring Studios, the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, including Anna Sui, Area, Badgley Mischka and Prabal Gurung. Shows by Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, Michael Kors and Rag & Bone will also stream live on NYFW: All Access.

NYFW: All Access is available via web and mobile free of charge. It can be streamed at welcome.nyfwallaccess.com or can be downloaded via the NYFW: All Access app.

To supplement the live shows, Didonato will host segments from the Skybox at NYFW: The Shows, inviting guests such as Jillian Mercado and Sasha Velour to join her for pre-and-post show conversation. Host coverage will be produced by Endeavor Streaming.

“Through NYFW: All Access, we’re able to expand the reach of each show, capturing new audiences for designers by amplifying their creative efforts and the storytelling behind their collections. This launch furthers our ongoing commitment to supporting designers in a variety of creative ways, in this case one that extends beyond the physical space,” said Leslie Russo, executive vice president, fashion partnerships and marketing, IMG.