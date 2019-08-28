China Day is a big deal for the Chinese fashion industry. Now in its fourth season, the event is held during New York Fashion Week with past themes that included “China Cool” and “Youth Made China,” among others.

The upcoming theme is “70/40” and is meant to showcase the history of China’s fashion industry, in stride with the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, through collections from the three chosen brands.

New this year, China Day, (which is held in part by Chinese entertainment company, Suntchi, with support from official fashion partner and China’s largest furniture and design company, Red Point Macalline Group), will capture new categories. Both women’s businesswear and children’s sportswear will make debuts at NYFW.

While the fashion show is anchored in tribute to the country, it also spotlights the ever-changing consumer values of one of the hungriest fashion consumer groups.

This new generation of values are spotlighted by this season’s participating brands, which include independent designer label Xu Zhi; China’s leading children’s sportswear company, official partner of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Winter Games and collaborator of luxury retailer Opening Ceremony, Anta Kids, and Chinese women’s wear brand Lily. The women, as brand Lily sees it, are “trailblazers,” citing a diversification in status, career and personal taste.

Collaboration is key. Anta Kids will debut a cobranding collection with Opening Ceremony as the prelude to 2020 Beijing Winter Olympics, while designer label Xu Zhi will release cobranded cooperations with Red Point Macalline Group.

On what each brand brings to this season’s China Day: “The three brands participating in China Day season 4 represent several important stages in the development of China’s fashion industry,” said Paul Fang, chief executive officer of Suntchi, to WWD.

This season can expect to pay tribute to the Chinese fashion industry’s growth on a global stage. The fashion shows for China Day will be held Sept. 8 at Spring Studios.

