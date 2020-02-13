NYFW fall 2020 biggest social media moments

Tory Burch poses with Netflix's "Cheer" stars Lexi Brumback and Gabi Butler.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week fall 2020 might have lacked some major designers, but the season was marked by a number of viral celebrity moments that played out on social media.

Comedian Leslie Jones, for one, caused a stir when she boldly cheered on models from her front row perch at Christian Siriano’s fall 2020 runway  Videos of Jones quickly went viral, with the comedian seen standing and enthusiastically cheering on model Coco Rocha, screaming: “Show them how it’s done baby!”

The star-studded front row at Tom Ford’s fall 2020 runway show in Los Angeles also produced a number of social media moments, including when Miley Cyrus was seen taking selfies with Lil Nas X, who famously partnered with the singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on last year’s hit song, “Old Town Road.”

View this post on Instagram

why was i cheesing so hard lmao

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Another hallmark of the season was the stars of Netflix’s “Cheer” making their New York Fashion Week debut, attending Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2020 collection where they gave each model their famous cheerleading “mat-talk.”

Scroll on to see more of the biggest social media moments from New York Fashion Week fall 2020.

View this post on Instagram

genius design and execution 💀 @marcjacobs

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

View this post on Instagram

All black 🖤 @tomford

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

View this post on Instagram

Today at the @coach fashion show❤️

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

La jefa de Sant Esteve Sesrovires

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

Xoxo… gossip girl 💕💋

A post shared by Gabi Butler (@gabibutler1617) on

