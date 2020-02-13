While the New York Fashion Week fall 2020 schedule lacked a number of major designer brands, the week was still full of memorable moments that sent social media abuzz.

This season, designers’ front rows had a number of viral moments, namely Leslie Jones at Christian Siriano, where videos of the comedian enthusiastically cheering on model Coco Rocha sent social media into a frenzy, and at Brandon Maxwell, where stars from Netflix’s new docu-series, “Cheer,” sat in the front row and gave each model their famous “mat-talk.”

Other designers brought some added star power to their shows, including Miley Cyrus walking at the Marc Jacobs show, Debbie Harry singing at Coach and Orville Peck performing at Michael Kors.

Read on for the seven highlights from New York Fashion Week fall 2020.

1. Miley Cyrus Models in Marc Jacobs’ Fall Collection

Marc Jacobs knows how to end New York Fashion Week with a bang.

Jacobs followed up last season’s show — where he began with the models’ finale walk — by creating a performance art piece for his fall 2020 collection, enlisting 54 dancers that scattered around the stage as groups of models walked in between them.

Among the chaos, musician Miley Cyrus took the runway modeling a black bra-like top, matching trousers and a zebra-print coat, marking her New York Fashion Week fall 2020 runway debut.

2. Leslie Jones Cheers on Coco Rocha at Christian Siriano

Comedian Leslie Jones arguably had the best time at New York Fashion Week. The former “Saturday Night Live” star sat front row at Christian Siriano — who she has worked with extensively over the years — cheering on the models as they walked down the runway.

However, it was when model Coco Rocha hit the runway that Jones took her cheers to the next level, with viral videos hitting social media of the comedian screaming “Show them how it’s done, baby!” as Rocha walked in an avant garde, sculptural look.

3. Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Brings ‘Mat-Talk’ to NYFW

Instagram tapped into the hit Netflix docu-series, “Cheer,” for New York Fashion Week, bringing two of its stars, Lexi Brumback and Gabi Butler, to Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2020 show.

The two cheerleaders have risen in popularity thanks to the Netflix documentary, which follows their collegiate cheer squad’s journey to competing — and winning — the National Cheerleading Championship in Daytona, Fla. last year.

The girls were seen sitting in the front row for Maxwell’s show, giving each model “mat-talk” — how the cheerleaders define cheering each other on — as each one walked down the runway.

4. Tom Ford’s Pre-Oscars Show

Unlike last season’s runway show held at the New York City subway, CFDA chairman Tom Ford did a 180 for his fall 2020 collection, decamping to Los Angeles just two days before the 2020 Oscars. Ford was part of a sizable group of major American fashion designers that stepped back from showing at New York Fashion Week.

Ford’s show brought together much of Hollywood’s elite. Sitting front row were the likes of recent Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Catherine O’Hara, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X, among others.

5. Debbie Harry Walks and Performs at Coach

Coach designer Stuart Vevers’ fall collection was inspired by “pop heritage” and his own “pop-culture obsession,” and fittingly, the designer tapped Blondie singer Debbie Harry for the runway show.

Harry took the Coach runway wearing a Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired look by Vevers, then joined punk rock band, The Coathangers, to perform one of her band’s hits, “Dreaming” as the models took the runway.

6. Nike’s Future Sport Forum

Nike started off New York Fashion Week with a fashion show spectacle that enlisted the likes of Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis, former WNBA champion Lisa Leslie, retired sprinter Michael Johnson and 11-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, among other athletes to present its fall 2020 innovations, including a colorful array of new sneakers.

The show’s emotional moment came during a tribute to the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, when a number of children came on-stage wearing Bryant’s retired Lakers’ jerseys, numbers 8 and 24.

The star-studded front row created as much social media buzz as the show itself. The show gathered the likes of Drake, Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Rosalía and Heron Preston, among others.

7. Michael Kors Taps Orville Peck to Perform for Runway Show

Michael Kors’ fall 2020 runway show saw the return of actress Blake Lively to New York Fashion Week, joining the likes of Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kelsea Ballerini and more in the front row.

Kors took the star power of his show up a notch by enlisting masked country singer, Orville Peck to perform as models walked the runway.

