×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tailored Trend Makes Inroads at New York Men’s Day

Fashion

Victor Glemaud Wants to Be the Next Big American Fashion Brand

Business

Under Armour Outperforms in Q4, but Supply Chain Woes Continue

Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

The color institute’s color trends have made an appearance on the runways of Carolina Herrera, Zimmermann, Sergio Hudson and many more designers.

Gallery Icon View ALL 60 Photos

Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at New York Fashion Week, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway.

Last week, the color institute revealed its fall 2022 color report that named a wide range of hues as the season’s reigning color trends. The report ranged from neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige to bold colors like a neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.

Many designers and fashion brands have already leveraged the hues for their fall 2022 collections, including the likes of Zimmermann, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Sergio Hudson and many others.

Zimmermann, for one, included a vast majority of Pantone’s fall 2022 colors in its collection. The collection includes Polar Night (a dark navy) for a ruffled, lace dress; Autumn Beige (a peachy nude) for a sheer, puff shoulder bubble dress; and Caramel Café (an orangey brown) for a ruffled, tiered dress.

NYFW Fall 2022 Trends: Pantone Color Trends
Sergio Hudson, Proenza Schouler and Saint Sintra’s fall 2022 collections. Courtesy and WWD

Pantone’s color of 2022, Very Peri, also made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. The hue was used by Proenza Schouler in an oversize shirtdress, by Sergio Hudson in a belted A-line dress and by Saint Sintra in a silk, one-shoulder dress.

One of the boldest colors, Orange Tiger, also popped up on many runways. The color was seen at Christian Cowan in a sequined minidress, at Maisie Wilen in a printed two-piece set, at Staud in a color-blocked leather trench coat and at Victor Glemaud in a strapless maxidress.

For more of Pantone’s fall 2022 colors at New York Fashion Week, click through the above gallery.

READ MORE HERE: 

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Fall 2022 Color Trends 

A Look at the Biggest Colors Trends of 2022 

How Celebrities Wore Pantone’s Color of 2022 Very Peri 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad