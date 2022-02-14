Pantone’s Fall 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at New York Fashion Week, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway.

Last week, the color institute revealed its fall 2022 color report that named a wide range of hues as the season’s reigning color trends. The report ranged from neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige to bold colors like a neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.

Many designers and fashion brands have already leveraged the hues for their fall 2022 collections, including the likes of Zimmermann, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Sergio Hudson and many others.

Zimmermann, for one, included a vast majority of Pantone’s fall 2022 colors in its collection. The collection includes Polar Night (a dark navy) for a ruffled, lace dress; Autumn Beige (a peachy nude) for a sheer, puff shoulder bubble dress; and Caramel Café (an orangey brown) for a ruffled, tiered dress.

Sergio Hudson, Proenza Schouler and Saint Sintra’s fall 2022 collections. Courtesy and WWD

Pantone’s color of 2022, Very Peri, also made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. The hue was used by Proenza Schouler in an oversize shirtdress, by Sergio Hudson in a belted A-line dress and by Saint Sintra in a silk, one-shoulder dress.

One of the boldest colors, Orange Tiger, also popped up on many runways. The color was seen at Christian Cowan in a sequined minidress, at Maisie Wilen in a printed two-piece set, at Staud in a color-blocked leather trench coat and at Victor Glemaud in a strapless maxidress.

