The New York Fashion Week fall 2020 collections might be lacking a few major designers from its calendar, but a number of public NYFW events are bringing some added buzz to the six-day affair.

Fashion week is seeing a bunch of new pop-up concepts this season geared to attract editors, influencers and the street style set in between shows, including an art exhibit by Pantone, which is celebrating its 2020 Color of the Year (Classic Blue) in an immersive way.

Some designers are also changing up their fashion week strategy, namely Phillip Lim, who is forgoing his traditional runway show for a “house party,” which is open to the public.

Whether you’re attending New York Fashion Week shows or not, read on to learn more on nine public fashion week events to check out this week.

Read More: What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

1. Phillip Lim’s “House Party”

Phillip Lim is forgoing the traditional runway show for his fall 2020 collection, instead hosting a relaxed “house party” at his New York store located at 48 Great Jones Street on Feb. 10 from 1 to 8 p.m. — the same date that he would have hosted his show — to reveal the collection.

Lim has tapped longtime music collaborator, Sebastien Perrin, to create the party’s playlist. The party will be open to retailers, press, clients and the general public.

2. WWD Style Dimension

Prior to his house party, Lim will be headlining WWD’s sixth Style Dimension, the biannual New York Fashion Week event that brings together celebrities and notable figures across the fashion and influencer spaces.

The two-day event will include panels with speakers such as powerhouse influencer Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What, “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney, actress, producer and designer La La Anthony and Love Wellness founder Lauren Bosworth, among others.

WWD’s Style Dimension will take place on Feb. 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dream Downtown in New York City.

Click here to register to attend.

3. Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020 Art Exhibit

Pantone is hosting an immersive art exhibit at Artechouse to celebrate its color of the year: Classic Blue. The exhibit is meant to be a multisensory installation that builds off the color’s sense of peace and tranquility with activations that explore how people experience color.

The exhibit opens to the public on Feb. 5 and will be open until Feb. 23.

4. NYFW: The Talks

IMG is hosting its NYFW: The Talks series again this season with a roster of free events and panels throughout fashion week.

The events include “The New Face of Fashion,” a conversation with CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner and designer Christopher John Rogers, who had one of the buzziest debut shows at New York Fashion Week last season.

“The Evolving Standard of Beauty” will feature a conversation between Endeavor chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and Miss America Nia Franklin.

“Less Is More, Conscious Living Is Always in Fashion” will be a discussion on sustainable consumption between Package Free chief executive officer Lauren Singer, actress and activist, Willa Fitzgerald and stylist Erin Walsh.

Designer Norma Kamali and Cherry Bombe magazine founder Kerry Diamond will come together for “A Stiff Drink With Cherry Bombe” to discuss wellness, food, fashion and to celebrate the magazine’s first fashion issue.

IMG’s last programming is “Silver Is the New Blonde,” a talk with model and author Maye Musk.

5. LeSportsac

Accessories brand LeSportsac opened a SoHo pop-up in late January to highlight its most popular styles over its 46 years in business. The handbags are set up in an art exhibition-style, where guests can browse through the styles.

The space will feature the brand’s collaborations with Hello Kitty and K-pop band BTS’ merchandise line, BT21, as well as a beauty section with cosmetics bags and products from skin-care line, No7.

LeSportsac’s pop-up shop is located at 10 Greene Street and will be open until March 29.

6. Cover Girl

Cover Girl is hosting a New York Fashion Week designer pop-up event at its Times Square flagship on Feb. 10, 12 and 13 where customers can shop from a collection of limited-edition cosmetics bags created by designer brands such as JUS10H, Shabeeg and Maison de Urbana.

The events also boast free makeovers, discounted makeup products and more giveaways.

7. Restaurant Mirazur

Argentian chef Mauro Colagreco is bringing his three Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur, over to Spring Place during New York Fashion week for a three-day pop-up restaurant. The restaurant was recently named the best restaurant of 2019 by the World’s Best 50 Restaurant list.

Colagreco will be creating a nine-course Mediterranean-themed menu from Feb. 10 to 12. The first two nights of the pop-up will be open to the public, while the last night will be limited to members of the club. Tickets are priced at $450 for members and $650 for nonmembers. A supplemental wine pairing is also offered for $175.

8. Ace Hotel

Ace Hotel is hosting a number of free pop-up events during fashion week. The hotel is teaming with Netherlands-based fragrance technology company, ScenTronix, for its Algorithmic Perfumery, opening on Feb. 7. The pop-up offers a custom fragrance experience where guests fill out a brief survey and have a sensory machine create a scent for them. Guests can tweak the creation and purchase the final product.

On Feb. 9, the hotel will host a sustainable fashion experience that allows guests to have customized pieces made out of upcycled materials and repurposed garments from brands such as Coogi, Dickies, Chain Stitch and Legin Knits, among others.

The hotel is also teaming with Japanese jewelry designer Sho Konishi to showcase his new collection, named “Insects,” that was made in collaboration with three-dimensional makeup artist Cupid on Feb. 11.

9. Drybar x Gorjana

Drybar is teaming with Gorjana at the jewelry brand’s NoLIta location on Feb. 8 to offer free dry styling and hair braiding. Customers can also enter a “self-love” raffle to win a prize filled with Gorjana and Drybar products.

Read more here:

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

How Celebrities Are Wearing Pantone’s Color of the Year 2020

The Ins and Outs of New York Fashion Week

WATCH: NYFW Spring 2020 Recap