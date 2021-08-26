NYFW on Fifth Unveils Premiere Show Schedule

NYFW on Fifth, presented by the Fifth Avenue Association, has unveiled its inaugural New York Fashion Week schedule.

NYFW on Fifth will be held at 608 Fifth Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets. The three-story venue will be transformed into a centralized location for fashion week events that complement the official fashion week schedule of Sept. 9 to 12.

The preliminary schedule includes runway shows and presentations from Supima Design Competition (Sept. 9 at noon), Rookie USA (Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.), Global Fashion Collective (Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.), Albright College (Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.) and Nolcha Shows (Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.).

“Fifth Avenue is home to the most iconic heritage brands in fashion and we are excited to watch the future of fashion walk the runway at 608 Fifth Avenue in September,” said Jerome Barth, president of Fifth Avenue Association. “Today’s announcement is only the beginning, our longtime goal is to reclaim Fifth Avenue as a centralized location for fashion week.”

The event includes food and beverage from the Parisian tea salon Angelina, and interactive livestreaming from partner ShopShops, the interactive global livestream shopping platform.

The in-person events will take place in accordance with the CDC and City guidelines and NYFW on Fifth will mandate the proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Fifth Avenue Association is the Business Improvement District that promotes flagship retail, five-star hotels, gourmet restaurants, cultural institutions and landmark attractions between 46th and 61st Streets.

