A Cheetos-themed fashion show, head-to-toe blue glitter and a subway station-turned-runway.

These were just some of the biggest moments from the New York Fashion Week spring 2020 season. There was a newfound surge of energy on the New York runways, thanks in large part to many emerging fashion designers, including Christopher John Rogers and Tomo Koizumi, who hosted some of the most buzzed about shows of the season.

Read More: The Best Social Media Moments from NYFW

Other established designers changed things up with their runway shows, including Tom Ford, who staged his show at a subway station, and Tommy Hilfiger, who presented his second collaboration with Zendaya at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

From the runways of Marc Jacobs and Chromat to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber’s twinning moment, here are the biggest highlights of New York Fashion Week spring 2020.

1. Cheetos Hosts Its First Fashion Show

Is flaming orange the color of spring 2020? Cheetos sure hopes so. The snack brand kicked off fashion week with its House of Flamin’ Haute fashion show with 21 looks inspired by the snack itself. The show enlisted various fashion influencers, including @luanna, @thenavarose and @hungryhipsters, among others, to model the looks, and rapper Saweetie to perform.

Cheetos also hosted a consumer-facing pop-up shop during NYFW, where a style bar offered “Cheeto-fied” makeovers, including “Cheetah Tail Braids,” “Cheetos Fire Nails” and “Cheetos-Dusted Pout.”

2. Ariel Nicholson Performs at Tomo Koizumi

Tomo Koizumi did not disappoint for his second New York Fashion Week show, enlisting transgender model Ariel Nicholson for an extravagant, flamboyant performance to debut the seven frilly dresses as part of his new collection.

Nicholson — whose beauty look included a conical hairdo and graphic glitter eye shadow — performed a dramatic, silent play that evoked the catalogue of human emotions, amplified by Koizumi’s larger than life designs.

3. Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford for 18th Birthday

Kaia Gerber didn’t look far for inspiration for her 18th birthday party look. The model channeled her own supermodel mom Cindy Crawford, wearing a bondage-inspired Versace dress reminiscent of Crawford’s look at the 1992 MTV VMAs.

Gerber wore the look, which included a corset top, gold buckle detailing and leather skirt, to her birthday party hosted by her parents and brother, Presley Gerber, at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition. The guest list included Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and performance artist Amanda Lepore, among others.

4. Christopher John Rogers Hosts First Runway Show

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Christopher John Rogers gave NYFW a jolt of youthful energy for his inaugural runway show, taking inspiration from “clowns on vacation” for his spring collection. One of the most anticipated shows of the week, Rogers attracted fellow fashion designers Joseph Altuzarra, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Adam Selman to the front row.

“It’s basically encouraging people to take up space, to step into their them-ness,” Rogers said on his aesthetic in an interview with WWD before the show. “Like, whatever makes you you, all the subtle nuances. If you happen to be the ceo of a company, but you still love watching cartoons in the morning and you also eat Lucky Charms, but you also love tennis, like, all of those things maybe don’t go together, but they’re you. So embrace them.”

5. Tess Holliday Walks the Runway at Chromat

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Chromat continued its mission of inclusivity by casting a diverse group of models, including Tess Holliday, who modeled a white dress emblazoned with “Sample Size” on the runway.

The collection itself was also a continuation of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, with swimwear crafted from regenerated nylon created from fishnets and up-cycled materials.

6. Janelle Monàe Sings at Ralph’s Club

Ralph Lauren’s fall 2019 runway show was a black tie affair hosted at the designer’s art deco-decorated Ralph’s Club.

If the glitz of the venue and the black-and-white dress code wasn’t enough glamor for one evening, Lauren took his fashion show up a notch with a surprise performance by Janelle Monáe for the runway show.

7. Prabal Gurung Asks What Makes an American

Prabal Gurung celebrated his 10-year anniversary with a collection focusing on the American experience.

Showing a collection that fused his Nepalese and American heritage, Gurung sent his models out during the finale wearing pageant sashes that read, “Who Gets to Be an American,” a purported jab at President Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric.

8. Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Reveal Second Fashion Collaboration at the Apollo Theater

Tommy Hilfiger came back to New York for his latest collection: his second collaboration with “Euphoria” actress Zendaya.

Taking over the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y., the duo showed a collection that celebrated Seventies funk, enlisting models like Ashley Graham, Alek Wek and Winnie Harlow to model the looks.

9. Pyer Moss Hosts Fashion Show-Musical Experience

Skipping out last fashion week, Kerby Jean-Raymond returned to Brooklyn for Pyer Moss Collection 3 for a fashion show-musical experience, enlisting a choir to sing renditions of “Cardi B’s “Money” and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

Jean-Raymond took inspiration from 400 years of African-American history for the collection, tapping “There Will Be No Miracles Here” author Casey Gerald to start the show with a speech about Fannie Moore.

10. The Beauty at Gypsy Sport

Gypsy Sport designer, Rio Uribe, complemented his vacation wear-inspired collection with an animalistic-themed beauty look, with multiple models sporting head-to-toe glitter in hues of silver, red, teal and cobalt blue.

With a newfound affinity for eco-friendly, the beauty looks were created with biodegradable glitter made from algae and seaweed.

11. Tom Ford Hosts Runway Show at a Subway Station

As the new chairman of the CFDA, Tom Ford is changing things up for NYFW, including his own show. Ditching the usual glamorous venue, Ford showed his spring 2020 collection at a subway station in NoLIta.

Ford brought his signature touch of glamour to the one of New York’s grittiest institutions, showing a collection full of classic suiting, sculptural draping and faux-hawk hairstyles.

12. Rihanna’s Second Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna gave Victoria’s Secret a run for its money for her second Savage x Fenty fashion show, proving that a lingerie fashion show can be successful in the post #MeToo era.

The singer enlisted a host of diverse models of different sizes, shapes and races to debut the collection as musical performances by Halsey, Migos and A$AP Ferg, among others, electrified the crowd. While photography and videography was prohibited from the venue, the show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 20.

13. Marc Jacobs Begins With the Finale

Always one to end NYFW with a bang, Marc Jacobs flipped the switch on the traditional runway show, having his models start the show with their finale walk.

Individuality was one of the main themes of the show, with each of the 60 model seen sporting a unique beauty look, which included rhinestone eyebrows, exaggerated eyelashes and ample amounts of glitter.

Read more here:

How Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Was Different From Victoria’s Secret

7 Fall 2019 Street Style Fashion Trends From NYFW

The Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2019 — So Far

WATCH: NYFW Spring 2020 Recap