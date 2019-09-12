New York Fashion Week has finally come to a close, but the biggest moments of the week still live on through social media.
With an impressive roster of celebrity attendees during the NYFW spring 2020 season, the week saw a number of memorable moments captured on Instagram, including Kim Kardashian, who attended Serena Williams’ Serena fashion show, and Zendaya, who expressed her gratitude to Tommy Hilfiger and stylist Law Roach who she collaborated with for her second collection with the designer at the Apollo Theater.
View this post on Instagram
So much gratitude to everyone who helped make me and @luxurylaw visions a reality. Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, you promised me creative freedom and support and delivered in the most beautiful way. Thank you to the @mamafoundation for bringing your magic and talent to our show and for all the work you do in the community of Harlem, we are proud to support you. We hope everyone who came or watched the show left with an overwhelming sense of joy through this celebration of history, thank you for your love.
Read on to see more celebrity social media posts from New York Fashion Week spring 2020.
View this post on Instagram
What can I even say?!! I’m finally part of the @chromat family!! Last night was my first time walking for a major designer in #nyfw and I can’t think of anyone better to experience this with than @chromat! Thank you @beccamccharentran – you’re changing the industry one runway at a time. 💪🏻 #chromatbabes #effyourbeautystandards
View this post on Instagram
What a night!! This show was so memorable, exhilarating and truly inspiring ✨ @tommyhilfiger @zendaya & @luxurylaw, thank you for including me! I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of such an incredible show. Thank you for honoring the importance of inclusion by representing so many different women on your runway and showing that beauty comes in many forms. I could have never imagined the feeling of walking a runway pregnant, it was truly an honor for us to be there! ❤️😘
