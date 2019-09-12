We chatted with @theestallion, the rapper from Houston who’s been on everybody’s mind this summer, at the Coach runway show. ⁣ ⁣ One of the most popular new artists of 2019, who experienced rapid ascent during what she’s coined the “Hot Girl Summer,” lives up to her nickname “Stallion” she got while she was in high school. It’s a term from Texas that refers to a tall, beautiful woman, and certainly applies to her, as she’s a force when she walks onto the High Line. She commands eyes to follow her, just like she does when she’s on stage and she’s dancing, spitting her sexually charged lyrics, twerking. ⁣ ⁣ But Megan is much more than that, she's funny, a little dorky, honest, transparent and charming. She is currently balancing her life, navigating a popping career and making her way through classes. The 24-year-old also aspires to open a network of assisted living facilities in her hometown. ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: ⁣@maxinesleep 📸: @zefashioninsider .⁣ . . . .⁣ .⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #megantheestallion