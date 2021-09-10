×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Has a Big Reveal for Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

The color institute's 15 predictions have been seen on the runways of Moschino, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst and others.

Gallery Icon View ALL 55 Photos

Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions have already made their impact at New York Fashion Week.

Fashion designers and brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Moschino and others have embraced the 15 spring 2022 color trends the color institute revealed earlier this week, with hues ranging from bright pinks and purples to soft neutrals.

Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions include a range of 10 bold colors and five neutral hues that are said to evoke “comfort, clarity and security” while pointing to a “free-spirited optimism and a feeling of new liberation.”

This season, many designers favored the brighter colors part of Pantone’s predictions, namely Daffodil, a bright yellow hue. The color popped up at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway, where the designer presented matching sets, dresses and skirt suits in his nursery-meets-‘90s rave collection.

Related Galleries

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Colors
Jeremy Scott used Daffodil for various looks in his Moschino collection. Masato Onoda for WWD

The color was also embraced by Sergio Hudson, who incorporated Daffodil into his collection that included new takes on the custom look he created for former First Lady Michelle Obama at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Hudson also looked to several of Pantone’s other spring 2022 color trends, including Dahlia (a rich purple), Innuendo (a hot pink) and Poinciana (a heated red).

On the more neutral side, Pantone’s Perfectly Pale shade — described as a subtle sandy beige — was used by the likes of Ulla Johnson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler and Alejandra Alonso Rojas for knitted sets, linen dresses and structured suits.

Click through the above gallery to see more of Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions on the New York Fashion Week runway.

READ MORE HERE: 

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors 

All the Biggest Colors Trends of 2021 

A Look Back at Pantone’s Fall 2021 Colors at New York Fashion Week  

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

NYFW Spring 2022 Trends: Pantone Color

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad