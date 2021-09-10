Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors Pop Up at New York Fashion Week

Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions have already made their impact at New York Fashion Week.

Fashion designers and brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Moschino and others have embraced the 15 spring 2022 color trends the color institute revealed earlier this week, with hues ranging from bright pinks and purples to soft neutrals.

Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions include a range of 10 bold colors and five neutral hues that are said to evoke “comfort, clarity and security” while pointing to a “free-spirited optimism and a feeling of new liberation.”

This season, many designers favored the brighter colors part of Pantone’s predictions, namely Daffodil, a bright yellow hue. The color popped up at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino runway, where the designer presented matching sets, dresses and skirt suits in his nursery-meets-‘90s rave collection.

Jeremy Scott used Daffodil for various looks in his Moschino collection. Masato Onoda for WWD

The color was also embraced by Sergio Hudson, who incorporated Daffodil into his collection that included new takes on the custom look he created for former First Lady Michelle Obama at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Hudson also looked to several of Pantone’s other spring 2022 color trends, including Dahlia (a rich purple), Innuendo (a hot pink) and Poinciana (a heated red).

On the more neutral side, Pantone’s Perfectly Pale shade — described as a subtle sandy beige — was used by the likes of Ulla Johnson, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler and Alejandra Alonso Rojas for knitted sets, linen dresses and structured suits.

Click through the above gallery to see more of Pantone’s spring 2022 color predictions on the New York Fashion Week runway.

READ MORE HERE:

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors

All the Biggest Colors Trends of 2021

A Look Back at Pantone’s Fall 2021 Colors at New York Fashion Week

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022