Fashion Week. Snowstorms. Not a great fit.

So how did the street style set cope with the inclement weather that blanketed New York City with slippery ice and ankle-deep puddles of slush? Some, with aplomb, others — not so much.

Naturally, however, there were some fashion trends forming. The “It” accessory for the snow day was the clear bubble umbrella, as seen on style blogger Christie Ferrari, who paired one with a cream-colored coat over a blue and green outfit.

And despite the slush, some opted for monochromatic pastel outfits in shades of lilac, orange, green and pink, like style blogger Susie Lau, who wore a pink fur Coach jacket over a floral printed dress. Instagram’s Eva Chen, wore an all-lilac outfit featuring an Ochi coat, Cos turtleneck and matching beanie.

On the other hand, some went the neon route, adding a small burst of color to an otherwise dark outfit. One attendee added pops of neon green with her hat and sneakers to an all light denim outfit. Another layered a hot pink fur-lined jacket under a cheetah-print fur coat.

You’ve got to give it, however, to Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, who on the day of their show took a little break, hitting Bryant Park’s ice rink.

