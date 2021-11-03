×
NYX Professional Makeup Teams With Netflix for ‘Money Heist’ Collection

This marks the cosmetics company’s third collaboration with the streaming service.

A still from Netflix's La Casa
Jaime Lorente as Denver, Belén Cuesta as Manila and Úrsula Corberó as Tokio in "La Casa de Papel" ("Money Heist"). TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX

NYX Professional Makeup has partnered with Netflix to create a makeup collection inspired by the popular hit series “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”).

The line marks the beauty brand’s third collaboration with the streaming service, with the previous two being with TV shows “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Sex Education.”

The collection will feature a 30-color eyeshadow palette inspired by the show’s characters and moments (such as money greens, jumpsuit reds and precious golds, among others), a nine-color eyeshadow palette inspired by the character, The Professor, with his signature glasses encased on the design, lipsticks inspired by the characters Nairobi and Tokyo, an eyeliner, gold bar highlighters, a golden artistry brush and a mirror with the iconic Dalí mask on the back.

Starting Nov. 5, NYX will drop one product a day from the collection, which will be revealed on Instagram, allowing fans the chance to purchase the products early. The full collection will launch on NYX’s official website on Nov. 10, ahead of the release of the show’s last five episodes of part five on Dec. 3, marking the show’s grand finale. The price of the products will range from $10 to $40.

NYX Professional Makeup, Netflix Money Heist Collaboration
A closer look at the NYX x Money Heist collection. Courtesy of NYX Professional Makeup

“Not only will the collection introduce elevated new formulas and hyper pigments to our audience, but it will unite makeup lovers and superfans of ‘La Casa de Papel’ from all over the world in commemorating the finale of this iconic series,” Yann Joffredo, global brand president of NYX Professional Makeup, said in a statement. “Together with Netflix, we are celebrating fandom of both worlds — beauty and entertainment.

“We are so excited to provide fans with a piece of the beloved show and can’t wait to see the makeup artistry looks created with the collection,” he continued.

“La Casa de Papel,” or “Money Heist” as it is known in English, is a Spanish heist crime drama that follows a group of thieves, each of them named after a popular city in the world, and the mastermind behind them, dubbed The Professor, as they endeavor to pull off the biggest heist in history all dressed in red jumpsuits and masks embossed with Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí’s face.

A still from Netflix's La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)
A production still from Netflix’s “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”). Courtesy of Netflix

The show stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores and Miguel Herrán, among many others.

Since its premiere in 2017, “Money Heist” has become one of the most popular non-English-language series on Netflix to date, along with the Korean drama series “Squid Game” and French mystery show “Lupin.” It received critical acclaim and accolades in the last few years, including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

NYX, Triller, Snap to Launch Cross-platform AR

EXCLUSIVE: NYX Cosmetics’ Toni Ko Launches Bespoke Beauty Brands

ColourPop Teams With Disney to Create ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Collection

