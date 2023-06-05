Oakley Teams With Palace Skateboards on Capsule Collection

American outdoor label Oakley is teaming up with cult streetwear brand Palace Skateboards on a capsule collection that takes cues from the Southern Californian brand’s archive from the early 2000s.

The capsule, dropping Friday across Palace retail locations and online, features a new take on Oakley’s signature outdoor eyewear offering — the ultra-light Re:Subzero sunglasses, a style weighing just 24 grams, in silver and tan colorways — as well as a series of cobranded garments that are equally suited in the wild as well as a trendy urban setting.

Oakley x Palace Skateboards campaign. Courtesy of Palace

Standouts include a workwear jacket and five-pocket trousers in sand spliced with camo and logo lock up on the back, a black shell reflective jacket and shorts with a matching logo belt and zippers, and logo hoodies, T-shirts and hats.

The launch is accompanied by a short film by Palace collaborator Adam Todhunter and features Palace skater Savannah Stacey Keenan and friends stomping around a digitally warped world.

Oakley x Palace Skateboards campaign. Courtesy of Palace

Both brands are experts in creating hyped collaborations. Most recently, Palace launched viral collaborations with Rimowa, Gucci, Calvin Klein and Tour de France Femmes, while Oakley has released capsules with Satisfy, Samuel Ross, Stüssy, Brain Dead and Prada.