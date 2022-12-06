×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Samet was the first to interview an 18-year-old Yves Saint Laurent, at the start of her own five-decade-long career.

Mr. and Mrs. Mauboussin, Janie Samet and Monique Raimond.
French jewelers Patrick and Sylviane Mauboussin, French journalist Janie Samet and Monique Raimond at the opening party of Avenue Montaigne. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

French writer and fashion critic Janie Samet, who was the first to interview a young Yves Saint Laurent, died at her home in Cannes at age 91, her family confirmed.

Born on April 21, 1931, in Paris, Samet made her journalistic debut as an intern for L’Echo d’Oran, a French daily newspaper in Oran, Algeria, then under French colonial rule.

She was sent to interview the winner of the inaugural International Wool Secretariat (now the Woolmark Prize), who also hailed from Oran. The 18-year-old’s name was Yves Saint Laurent. After that initial meeting, Samet would follow the designer’s career to his retirement in 2002, later describing herself a “groupie” of the couturier.

Related Galleries

Over the following five decades, Samet would witness the transformation of fashion, becoming “its eye and memory,” stated Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Group. “She was close to all those who, since the 1950s, through audacity and imagination, brought Parisian creation to all continents,” he continued, noting that Samet “loved the materials as much as the style,” attending shows from big houses and young designers alike.

In 1957, she joined L’Aurore, a newspaper that belonged to French businessman Marcel Boussac, who was then the backer of Christian Dior’s fashion house. Samet would stay 25 years, including a stint as a correspondent in London, and rise to deputy editor in chief.

Her arrival at Le Figaro as deputy editor in chief of its fashion section in 1979 coincided with the ready-to-wear boom. Over the next 25 years, Samet became an industry reference whose words carried weight throughout the industry, from designers to industry moguls.

Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group and president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture called Samet “one of the greatest fashion journalists in the world”; an “outstanding professional, always very rigorous in all that she wrote” and someone who “knew perfectly that couture had to be evaluated over several shows and, often, several years.”

“I learned to read between the lines of her articles to understand her appraisal. She never yielded to the temptation of sensationalism. Janie transmitted this flame, this passion and this rigor to younger generations in journalism but also in fashion, to both designers and executives,” he continued.

Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, saluted a “great fashion journalist [whose] vision and her writing, keen and alert, accompanied the development of fashion and marked their time.”

While couture would remain her favorite field, Samet would support a number of designers who emerged in ready-to-wear over the years, such as Chantal Thomass, Claude Montana, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and most recently, Mossi Traoré.

They likewise awaited the next day’s column with bated breath and holding back tears — joy or relief would depend on what Samet wrote, Thomass said, recalling how “terrified” she and her contemporaries were of this figure of the “couture generation.”

While a critic who could not be cajoled or swayed, Samet formed close relationships with many, like Christian Lacroix, who met her in 1986 when he won the “Dé d’Or” fashion prize while at Patou.

Her passing felt like “the departure of a relative, at once a little near but also a little remote, severe and adorable at the same time, typical of a time that suddenly flew away with the evolution of the press, of social medial of fashion, big groups and their relationship to journalists,” the couturier wrote in an email to WWD.

The word “reporter” fit Samet best, Lacroix continued, remembering her with a notebook at hand, “scribbling what she gleaned in any circumstances, a show, a cocktail or even a funeral, bringing you to the essential in a few words before saying ‘thank you, that’s what I needed.’”

Fashion consultant Jean-Jacques Picart described the late writer as a steadfast partner-in-crime who always kept her word when given scoops and whose joyful personality stood out.

She was “always ready to jump in a plane, a train, a taxi to see a young designer, inaugurate a boutique, attend a festival,” driven by her constant “curiosity and faith in creation,” he continued.

He lauded her “loyalty to [her] publication and respect of the reader,” which made her “difficult to gauge because she never lost sight of [who] her readers [were],” particularly in her 25-year tenure at Le Figaro.

Samet’s contribution was acknowledged via a number of recognitions, including the first — and only — “Oscar de la Mode” awarded to a journalist in 1987 and being inducted into France’s Order of Arts and Letters in 1994.

After retiring from Le Figaro in 2004, she penned a book on Chaumet published by Assouline and a 2006 memoir “Chère Haute Couture,” (or Dear Couture), chronicling the highlights of five decades in fashion and its social scene, from a reception with Queen Elizabeth II to her fascination for Karl Lagerfeld, her passion for Hubert de Givenchy and support of Dior that began with Gianfranco Ferré’s tenure and continued into the John Galliano years.

In recent years, she had moved to Cannes but continued to keep abreast of fashion. Veteran press and public relations agent Jacques Babando, a friend of 30 years who has a home near hers in the South of France, recalled Samet as someone who adored her work and said she “was married to haute couture.”

A service will be held on Dec. 16 at the Cimetière Parisien de Pantin.

She is survived by a son, Patrick, and grandson Arthur.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Hot Summer Bags

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Veteran French Writer and Fashion Critic Janie Samet Dies at 91

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad