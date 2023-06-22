‘Obsessions’ by Silvia Prada on Display at VISO Project

VISO Project, the design store and gallery that opened a physical space in Dumbo last month, has welcomed artist Silvia Prada to its walls for the installation of ‘Obsessions,’ a solo exhibition of Prada’s personal archives featuring additional works by Coco Capitán.

“I wanted to put together a show with a lot of archives of things I have that built my lexicon as a queer female artist,” Prada says of the exhibition. “All the culture that I have consumed since I was a teenager – what made me gay.”

The exhibition features vintage ad campaigns from Calvin Klein and Versace, photos of Madonna, tear outs from the ’70s gay men’s clothing catalog ‘Ah Men,’ 12 pencil portraits Prada did of Princess Diana, a porcelain sculpture in the shape of the Calvin Klein ‘Obsession’ scent soap and more.

“Obsessions” by Silvia Prada.

Also on display is a large photograph by Capitán, featuring a modern version of the style of baseball hats Princess Diana liked to wear in the ’80s and a sweatshirt emblazoned with the phrase “I don’t eat breakfast.”

“My friend Coco was visiting me a few months ago and we were talking about what is attractive for us as queer individuals in terms of partners. And we were talking about the soft butchness, about Lady Diana, about fashion too,” says Prada, who will soon release a book about Diana. “Nothing was really queer for me in the moment, but she was asked once what she makes for her husband for breakfast and she was like ‘I don’t eat breakfast.’ And that was pretty rebellious, and that’s how she connected with the gay audience at the time.”

“Obsessions, Silvia Prada featuring Coco Capitán” will run at VISO Project through July 16.