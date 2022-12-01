Odell Beckham Jr. Releases New Water Flosser With Moon

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is helping people get serious about their dental hygiene.

The football player is continuing his partnership with dental care brand Moon Oral Beauty, with the two revealing their newest device, the Water Flosser. This product follows the successful October launch of Beckham Jr.’s platinum electric toothbrush. This drop marks the Super Bowl champion’s second signature stock keeping unit for the company, as well as Moon’s first Water Flosser.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the new Moon Water Flosser. Atiba Jefferson

The new Water Flosser comes in a travel-friendly size and features two precision cleaning modes and duo water chambers making at-home and on-the-go cleansing easy. The new device’s compact design also takes up minimal counter space.

“I didn’t realize how difficult it was to find a smaller, compact flosser until I forgot my old flosser at home while traveling one day,” said Beckham Jr. in a statement. “I immediately got to work with Moon to design a lightweight, travel-friendly flosser that’s not only easy to carry with you, but that can also replace the bigger, bulkier flossers that take up space on your countertop at home.”

Moon’s new Water Flosser.

The price point for the Water Flosser is $69.99. The device is safe and effective on braces, implants and veneers.

The Water Flosser is completely portable. The two tank sizes available include a 50-ml. one better for travel and a 100-ml. one for at-home use. The Water Flosser comes with a top cover to make it packable or travel.

The device also features a no-mess jet tip for precision cleaning and a rechargeable lithium battery, lasting up to four weeks. The Water Flosser is now available at moonoralcare.com and on Amazon.

Moon Oral Care describes itself as an oral beauty experience company. The company was founded in 2019 by Shaun Neff. Beckham Jr. was announced as a brand ambassador for Moon in December 2021.