Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh today introduced the next installment of his quarterly PSA with “I Support Black Women,” care of Trinice McNally.

Abloh kicked off the PSA with “I Support Young Black Businesses” in 2020 followed by “I Support Young Nigerian Women.” The latest installment with Black queer feminist organizer, educator, activist and students rights advocate McNally consists of two parts: an activist campaign and fundraising for the Jaimee Swift-founded Black Women Radicals’ School for Black Feminist Politics. Black Women Radicals is a Black feminist advocacy organization rooted in intersectional and transnational Black feminisms and womanisms.

McNally and Black women leaders of all identities, including Swift, Juju Bae, Aja Taylor, Keri Gray, OnRaé LaTeal, Brianna Gibson, Toni-Michelle Williams, Paris Hatcher and Tiara Gendi front the “I Support Black Women” activists campaign photographed by Kennedi Carter. Off-White will also partner with each leader on webinars and roundtable discussions, in partnership with oral-tradition platform Black Discourse.

Off-White is also a partner in fundraising for Black Women Radicals’ effort to establish a physical space and/or summer camp in Washington, D.C., for the School for Black Feminist Politics, a digitally native Black Women Radicals program. Off-White made a donation to fund the school, which will host lectures and seminars led by the women involved in “I Support Black Women.”

“I founded Off-White to be a platform for amplifying diverse voices and talent and to help combat the systemic oppression of Black people,” said Abloh. “I’m proud that Off-White has been able to create ‘I Support Black Women’ with Trinice McNally. She and the nine other women in our community who we will feature in our activists campaign this quarter show enormous determination in their support of Black women each and every day. It is an inspiration to honor them in our quarterly program to offset oppression Black women and men face, by amplifying Black and other underrepresented voices.”

Abloh and McNally became friends over Instagram and put this campaign together to support diverse Black women leading efforts for social change in art, education, spirituality and fashion.

“I Support Black Women” aims to amplify the voices of Black women organizers about their work, resilience and values,” McNally explained. “This, combined with Black people’s inherent connection to fashion, arts and culture, is what led the way to the idea.”