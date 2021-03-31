Off-White is looking to augmented reality again for its partnership with Snapchat launching on March 31.

The partners have created an AR Lens experience where users can virtually try on or style their Bitmoji Selfies with AR Off-White face masks inspired by physical masks from the Off-White spring 2021 collection, which are available on the Off-White website.

Snapchat users can simply open the app, go to their profile and under Bitmoji, tap “Select Selfie” to choose a mask.

“It’s important now, more than ever, to check in on your community, to ensure we’re keeping each other safe,” said Virgil Abloh, founder and creative director of Off-White. “My hope is that we encourage our joint global community to stay safe and mask-up, but also allow them to let their digital portrait reflect their IRL style and personality.”

Off-White is the latest to partner with Snapchat for its Snap x Artist series, bridging reality and the digital world through creativity. Previous collaborators include Damien Hirst, Christian Marclay, Alex Israel and Harmony Korine.

Off-White previously worked with augmented reality for its window displays at its Milan, New York and Las Vegas stores in 2019.

The brand also recently launched its “I Support Black Women” with the Trinice McNally quarterly PSA campaign, marking the third in its quarterly series.