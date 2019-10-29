THAT’S HOT: Off-White, Balenciaga and Gucci have secured the top three spots as hottest brands in the Q3 latest report by The Lyst Index, the global fashion search platform that tracks and analyzes the behavior of more than 9 million shoppers each month.

Off-White has secured the top spot as the hottest brand, moving up from second place in Q2. Despite announcing his hiatus from fashion, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White made headlines for designing Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress, as well as being one of the labels under license to New Guards Group, which was sold to Farfetch for $675 million.

Balenciaga took second place in the Lyst ranking, with Gucci coming in third, the latter slipping two places for the first time after two years of being either first or second.

Other brands that have made it to the top 10 include Prada, Versace, Fendi and Valentino.

Notably, Bottega Veneta has entered The Lyst’s top 20 ranking in the 16th place, climbing 21 places. The brand has made a big push with its accessories offer. Its Pouch bag and strappy sandals have been influencer favorites, while its padded sandal is the number-one hottest product on The Lyst index, responsible for more than 27,000 online searches a month last quarter.

Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito minibag ranks in second place, with Adidas’ Continental 80 sneakers and Mansur Gavriel’s cloud print sweater coming in third and fourth as the hottest women’s products.

The hottest men’s products include a Moncler Bramant puffer jacket in first place, Gucci Double G leather belt in second and Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid SE sneakers in third place.

Overall, sneakers is the hottest product category in The Lyst Index, seeing an increase of 180 percent in searches for accessibly priced sneakers in Q3. Luxury swimwear also had a moment and Fendi’s FF bikini and Vilebrequin’s octopus print swim shorts for men were the hottest swimwear items.

Jeff Bezos was spotted wearing Vilebrequin’s swim shorts, contributing to a 105 percent rise in page views, while Nicki Minaj popularized Fendi’s two-piece generating a 3,354 percent spike in social media mentions.