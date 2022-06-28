Off-White c/o Church’s Reveals the Consul Meteor Shoe

The second Off-White c/o Church’s capsule collection has arrived.

The second iteration of the genderless capsule collection featuring Church’s Consul Meteor shoe marries the progressive ethos central to the late Virgil Abloh’s “Question Everything” philosophy, with the artisan tradition and stylistic history of Church’s, the British brand founded in 1873 that is now owned by Prada.

The capsule recalls another iconic model of the British brand: The Consul. For this style, the classic Off-White “Meteor” detailing is the design focus, incorporating circular holes throughout the body of the shoe.

The “Meteor Shower” premise, envisioned by Abloh, with its signature circular cutouts is reminiscent of both Swiss cheese holes and meteor shower craters. The shoe, according to a joint brand statement, is reimagined in more luxurious materials and voluminous shapes.

Made on last 173, the shoe dates back to 1945 and owes its name to the English ambassadors and politicians who wore it and soon became a distinctive symbol of the British high aristocracy of the time.

The Oxford style is made of black calfskin that is finely brushed and polished. It features large holes in the upper and is finished with a trademark Off-White hangtag and laces that, in keeping with Off-White’s style, are labeled “shoelaces.” Both the men’s and women’s Consul Meteor shoes retail for $1,590 at Off-White’s website and $1,650 at Church’s website.

The shoe is on sale at Off-White stores and website, Church’s stores and on church- .com, as of Tuesday.

